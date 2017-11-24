Kashmir interlocutor Dineshwar Sharma on six-day visit to Valley, will meet Kashmiri Pandits in Nagrota

Jammu: Dineshwar Sharma, the Centre's Special Representative on Jammu and Kashmir, will arrive in Jammu on Friday on a six-day visit to the state in an effort to pave the way for a sustained dialogue to resolve the Kashmir issue.

Sharma will remain in Jammu till Sunday after which he will leave for the Kashmir Valley, officials told IANS.

"The Special Representative is scheduled to visit the Jagti migrant camp in Nagrota area to interact with the members of the Kashmiri Pandit community.

"Sharma will have detailed discussions with the migrants to understand their problems and also explore ways and means for a dignified return of the community to the valley," the officials said.

He will also meet residents living along the International Border and the Line of Control (LoC).

Sharma is slated to meet representatives of West Pakistan refugees who came to Jammu from Pakistan in 1947, 1965 and 1971.

These people have limited citizenship rights in Jammu and Kashmir. They can vote in the Lok Sabha elections, but are debarred from voting in the state Assembly elections.

They cannot own property neither can they apply for a government job.

Sharma is scheduled to visit south Kashmir districts.