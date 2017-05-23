You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News
  3. Kashmir human shield row: PDP disapproves of commendation for Major Gogoi

Kashmir human shield row: PDP disapproves of commendation for Major Gogoi

IndiaPTIMay, 23 2017 21:37:35 IST
 

Srinagar: Ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which shares power with the BJP, on Tuesday disapproved of the Army Chief's commendation for Major Leetul Gogoi who had tied up a man to a jeep as a shield against stone-pelting in Kashmir last month.

PDP general secretary Nizamuddin Bhat said honouring Gogoi was not proper as the act was a human rights violation. He said action should be taken against any human rights violation.

Major Leetul Gogoi. News18

Major Leetul Gogoi. News18

"If he (officer) has been rewarded for this bravado, I do not feel this is proper," Bhat told reporters. He was responding to a question about the Major being honoured on Monday with the Army Chief's Commendation Card for his sustained efforts in counter-insurgency operations.

"The stand of the PDP is that this seems wrong in public perception. This is a human rights violation and there should be an investigation," the PDP leader said.

The Army Major is at the centre of a row for tying a Kashmiri man Farooq Ahmad Dar to an army vehicle during polling in the Srinagar Lok Sabha by-election on 9 April allegedly as a shield against stone-pelting.

Gogoi appeared before the media to say that his action was intended to save the lives of many people.

Breaking his silence, he said about 1,200 stone-pelters had surrounded a small group of security personnel at a polling booth in Utligam village of Budgam district and if he had ordered firing, there could have been at least 12 casualties.


Published Date: May 23, 2017 09:37 pm | Updated Date: May 23, 2017 09:37 pm

Also See







Top Stories



Cricket Scores