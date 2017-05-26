Kashmir human shield row: JKNPP criticises BJP over filing FIR against Major Gogoi

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) on Friday criticised the BJP governments at the Centre and in the state over slapping of an FIR against Major Leetul Gogoi and held protests demanding its immediate scrapping.

JKNPP activists, led by its chairman Harsh Dev Singh, thronged Exhibition ground area in Jammu, held demonstrations and also burnt an effigy of the BJP. The protestors raised anti-BJP and anti-coalition slogans while demanding immediate withdrawal of the FIR slapped on the officer.

Singh applauded the Indian Army for awarding Army Chief's commendation card to Major Leetul Gogoi for his efforts in counter-insurgency operations in the Valley.

The former education minister said that his novel idea not only rescued the group of security officials but also saved lives of several civilians from the mob of stone pelters.

Expressing shock over the way the officer was treated by the BJP-PDP government, Singh said that the state government despicably registered an FIR against the brave-heart on 17 April, which has brought disgrace to all Indians.

"Even the most logical and convincing explanation given by the Army officer for using the ring leader of stone pelters as human shield went unheard and the BJP partnered government announced to proceed with the investigations and trial of the national hero," he said.

Taking a jibe at the BJP, Singh said that while its leaders gave statements hailing the award conferred upon Major Gogoi, it being a partner in the government colluded in registering the FIRs against the revered officer.