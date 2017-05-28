Kashmir human shield row: 'I cannot tell my men, just wait and die,' says army chief Bipin Rawat

Indian Army chief Bipin Rawat has defended the human shield incident in Kashmir, saying that that troops need innovative ways to fight against the "dirty war" in the region, PTI has reported.

General Rawat was referring to the incident when an Indian Army group led by Major Nitin Gogoi tied a youth, Farooq Ahmad Dar, to the bonnet of a moving jeep in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam on 9 April, which the major said was done to "avoid" stone pelting on the armed forces.

"When people are throwing stones and petrol bombs at us, I cannot tell my men 'just wait and die'," Rawat said, adding, "I would have been happy if the protesters were firing weapons at the armed forces instead of throwing stones," a PTI report said.

A video of Dar tied to the front of a moving army jeep to serve as a human shield against stone pelters had evoked anger and shock in Kashmir. Many political leaders had tweeted about the incident, leading to long debates about the issue.

The video showed the army jeep moving ahead of an army patrol, while some villagers could be overheard that the youth had been picked by the army. In the clip, an army soldier could be heard saying, "Those who throw stones will meet the same fate."

The Army chief recently awarded a commendation card to Gogoi praising the latter's actions during the incident.

"Kashmir needs a composite solution, everybody will have to get involved," Rawat told PTI.