Kashmir human shield: Major Leetul Gogoi calls it a spot decision to 'save locals' from bullets

A day after Major Leetul Gogoi, the man who had tied a Kashmiri man to a jeep, was honoured, the army officer gave details about what led to the incident and how he saved many people's life with the idea.

"My team and I ensured smooth polls," Gogoi said.

Gogoi went on to say that Farook Ahmed Dar could have been the ring leader of many stone-pelters. He said when he reached Bandipora, the crowd had started pelting stones. He said that despite repeated requests on his megaphone, the crowd, comprising several women and children refused to budge. As the stone-pelting increased, Gogoi ordered his men to take hold of Dar, the man who seemed to be instigating the attacks.

Later as the army men started moving in their car, they realised that there was heavy stone-pelting from all sides and that is when the army Major decided to use him as a human shield to protect the local people. He said as they got a "fraction of moment to get out", they used the opportunity to "save at least 12 lives".

The crowd threw one petrol bomb at us and we had to face many roadblocks.

Dar reacted to the felicitation by saying is this the award to the cruelty meted out to him. Narrating the ordeal, the 26-year-old Dar had said that he was caught by the army and paraded through different areas and thrashed before being released later in the evening.

"The armed force personnel were beating some women at Utli Gam. They caught hold of me and tied me to the jeep before dragging me to the camp at Arizal where I was severely beaten up before I was handed over to the family members. I received injuries to my arm as well as face," Dar had said.