Kashmir grenade attack: Four policemen injured in explosion near tehsil office in Pulwama

Srinagar: Four policemen were injured in a grenade explosion in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday, police said.

"A grenade exploded near Tehsil office in Pulwama resulting in minor injuries to four policemen," a police officer said.

#LatestVisuals: Four policemen injured after terrorists hurdled hand grenade towards Pulwama police station that exploded inside Tehsil office, all 4 cops stable pic.twitter.com/m2fiq1iTda — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2018

He said all the injured are stated to be stable.

#Pulwama: We have launched a search operation in the area to nab the terrorists: CO, 182 Battalion, CRPF pic.twitter.com/DUZ1mJfcqu — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2018

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt has been launched to nab the attackers, the official said.