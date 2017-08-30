Kashmir: Fresh ceasefire violation by Pakistan near LoC in Rajouri district

Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistani troops on Wednesday targetted forward posts and villages in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Indian troops guarding the Line of Control retaliated and the exchange of fire between the two sides was going on when last reports came in.

Officials said the firing by Pakistani troops from across the border was reported in Nowshera sector of the district around 10:35 am.

There was no immediate report of any casualty. Nowshera along with other sectors in the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch have witnessed a sharp increase in ceasefire violations by Pakistani Army this year.

Several thousand border residents of Nowshera sector are living in government set-up relief camps at safer places since July after being displaced by cross-border shelling.

On 27 August, five persons were injured when Pakistani troops opened fire in Shahpur sector of Poonch district.

Until 1 August, there have been 285 such violations by the Pakistan Army while in 2016, the number was significantly less at 228 for the entire year, according to Army figures.