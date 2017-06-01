Kashmir: Two militants killed in encounter with security forces in Sopore

An encounter is underway between security forces and militants holed up in a house at Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.
Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Natipora area of Sopore at around 3.30 am after receiving information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.
During the searches, the militants, believed to be two in number, opened fire on the forces, triggering the gun-battle, he said.
PTI also reported that two militants have been killed in the encounter.
With inputs from PTI
Published Date: Jun 01, 2017 07:28 am | Updated Date: Jun 01, 2017 07:35 am