Kashmir: Two militants killed in encounter with security forces in Sopore

Jun, 01 2017 07:35:51 IST

An encounter is underway between security forces and militants holed up in a house at Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Representational image. PTI

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Natipora area of Sopore at around 3.30 am after receiving information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

During the searches, the militants, believed to be two in number, opened fire on the forces, triggering the gun-battle, he said.

PTI also reported that two militants have been killed in the encounter.

With inputs from PTI


