Kashmir encounter: Police identify three JeM militants killed in Pulwama as foreigners

Three Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) militants killed in a security operation in Pulwama district of the Kashmir Valley were on Sunday identified as foreigners.

"The foreign militants killed in Saturday's operation in the district police lines Pulwama were Abu Saad, Dawood and Al Bakr," a police official said.

"All of them belonged to the JeM."

Eleven persons, including four policemen, four Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers and three terrorists, were killed in the nearly 19-hour-long operation after militants managed to enter the highly guarded complex around 4 a.m. on Saturday.

The attack comes at a time when security forces have launched offensive against the militants.

Intelligence agencies believe the group may have infiltrated recently from across the LoC.