Kashmir encounter: Operation in Pulwama ends after 8 security forces, 3 militants lose lives

Srinagar: The operation inside a district police complex in south Kashmir's Pulwama ended on Sunday where three militants had launched a deadly suicide attack which left eight security personnel, including four CRPF men, dead.

The militants were killed by the security forces on Sunday.

A police official in Srinagar said that the bodies of all three militants had been recovered, and they were foreigners.

"The operation in Pulwama is over and three militants have been killed," the official said.

"Their identity and group affiliation is being ascertained," he said.

The official said four CRPF jawans and four Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel had lost their lives in the 'fidayeen' attack.

The militants had stormed into the district police lines complex in Pulwama, 25 km from Srinagar, at the crack of dawn on Saturday.

While the police, CRPF and army personnel quickly swung into action and cornered the militants, they first ensured that family members of the police personnel living within the complex were evacuated to safety.

After all the family members were taken out of the residential quarters, the security forces began the offensive which resulted in the killing of the militants.

Director General of state Police SP Vaid on Saturday said it was a sad day for security forces who suffered such a heavy causality.

"However, the boys fought bravely and we are only more determined to wipe out militancy from the entire state," he said.

Meanwhile, floral tributes were today paid to two CRPF personnel who were killed in the attack.

While the wreath laying ceremony of two CRPF jawans was held in Srinagar on Saturday, tributes were paid to constable Borase Dinesh Dipak, a resident of Gujarat and Mohammad Yaseen Tali, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir, this morning at Recruit Training Centre at Humhama in the outskirts of the city.