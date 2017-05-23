Kashmir crisis: Encounter between security forces and militants breaks out in Pulwama

Srinagar: An encounter broke out on Tuesday between security forces and militants in Hakripora area of Pulwama district in south Kashmir.

Acting on a tip-off about the presence of militants in the area, security forces launched a cordon and search operation, an army official said.

The militants opened firing during the operation, prompting retaliation from the forces which triggered the gunbattle, he said.

The encounter is in progress and further details are awaited, the official said.