Kashmir: Bus with over 40 students falls into gorge in Rajouri, many casualties feared

A school bus carrying about 40 students of a private school fell into a deep gorge in Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday after the driver lost control of the vehicle at Mansar.

J&K: Bus carrying students of a private school from Rajouri's Manjakote falls into a gorge near Poonch's Mughal Road. Many feared dead pic.twitter.com/immZp5qAHx — ANI (@ANI_news) May 25, 2017

The bus was travelling from Manjagot in Rajouri to Peer Kee Gali, reported NDTV. The bus reportedly rolled down while on its way to a picnic site. "Forty children are feared dead in this tragic accident. Police and army teams have reached the spot and a massive rescue operation is on," a senior police official said.

"Chances of survival of the occupants are bleak as the vehicle fell 150 feet into a deep gorge," the official added.

With inputs from IANS.