Kashmir: Bus with over 40 students falls into gorge in Rajouri, many casualties feared

IndiaFP StaffMay, 25 2017 17:44:00 IST

A school bus carrying about 40 students of a private school fell into a deep gorge in Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday after the driver lost control of the vehicle at Mansar.

The bus was travelling from Manjagot in Rajouri to Peer Kee Gali, reported NDTV. The bus reportedly rolled down while on its way to a picnic site. "Forty children are feared dead in this tragic accident. Police and army teams have reached the spot and a massive rescue operation is on," a senior police official said.

"Chances of survival of the occupants are bleak as the vehicle fell 150 feet into a deep gorge," the official added.

With inputs from IANS.


Published Date: May 25, 2017 05:27 pm | Updated Date: May 25, 2017 05:44 pm

