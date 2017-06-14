Kashmir: 3 militant attacks in 24 hours injure over 13 jawans along LoC; army on high alert

In a span of just over four hours, militants carried out series of attacks on Tuesday evening in Kashmir, injuring 13 security personnel. According to an NDTV report, there have been five attacks in south Kashmir and one in north Kashmir in the last 24 hours.

In south Kashmir's Pulwama district's Tral, terrorists threw a grenade at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp, injuring nine jawans, a police official was quoted as saying by PTI.

"Nine CRPF jawans were injured in the explosion and were shifted to the (army's) 92nd Base Hospital in Srinagar," said a police official, adding, "The area has been surrounded for searches."

In the second attack, militants opened firing on security personnel guarding the residence of a retired high court judge at Anchidora in Anantnag district, resulting in injuries to two policemen, the official said. He said the ultras also snatched four service weapons from the police posted there.

The third attack took place on a CRPF camp at Padgampora in Pulwama, but no one was hurt, as the grenade hurled by the militants exploded mid-air. The ultras also threw a grenade on Pulwama police station, resulting in minor injuries to one cop.

On Monday evening, two soldiers were injured when terrorists attacked a CRPF camp in Pulwama. Police said they had inputs about a possible terrorist attack on Tuesday, and the information was shared with all security agencies.

Last week, a civilian was injured after terrorists attacked a police convoy on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, near Kashmir's Qazigund area. Terrorists fired at least 10 rounds of bullets, one of which hit a civilian.

On Monday, soldiers deployed along the Line of Control in Poonch detected suspicious movement at around 03:30 am and engaged "Pakistan-backed terrorists", a defence spokesman told PTI.

As Indian troops fired back, the terrorists returned fire and ran back across the LoC, he said. An intense combing operation was conducted, which resulted in eight rucksacks (one combat jacket each), one Underbarrel Grenade Launchers (UBGL), one binocular, one radio set with antenna, seven shawls medicines, seven ready-to-eat meals, a mobile phone, cells, personal clothing and eatables being recovered, the spokesperson said.

The army had earlier claimed to have thwarted an Uri-style attack (that left 19 soldiers dead last year) by killing five militants on the LoC on Friday in north Kashmir. These militants, according to the army, were wearing "unique body-fitted IEDs", which had been earlier used by militants to carry out suicide attacks along the LoC.

Although the army has been able to keep a tight lid on the infiltration attempts, Firstpost reported, one miscalculation could see another Uri-style attack in the coming days in Kashmir. "We are prepared for any eventuality. We will not allow a repeat of the Uri attack," the army officer told Firstpost.

