You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News
  3. Kashmir anti-militancy ops: 20 villages cordoned off to track militants behind bank robberies, political killings

Kashmir anti-militancy ops: 20 villages cordoned off to track militants behind bank robberies, political killings

IndiaIANSMay, 04 2017 11:43:07 IST

Srinagar: Security forces on Thursday launched a massive anti-militancy crackdown and cordoned off at least 20 villages in south Kashmir's Shopian district in search of militants involved in recent terror attacks and bank robberies, a police officer said.

Representational image. SameerYasir/Firstpost

Representational image. SameerYasir/Firstpost

The officer said scores of security forces were deployed for the massive operation, some 50 km from from Srinagar.

They were looking for militants responsible for killings of political activists and security personnel and were also involved in weapon snatching and bank robberies, the officer said.

Police have also announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for anyone giving information leading to the arrest of Umar Majeed, a militant operating in south Kashmir.

Majeed has allegedly masterminded the killing of seven people, including five policemen and two bank guards, in Kulgam on Monday.


Published Date: May 04, 2017 11:41 am | Updated Date: May 04, 2017 11:43 am

Also See







T20 LEAGUE SCHEDULE
MatchDateDetails
1May 6SRH Vs RPS
2May 6DD Vs MI
3May 7RCB Vs KKR
4May 7KXIP Vs GL
5May 8SRH Vs MI
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores