Kashmir anti-militancy ops: 20 villages cordoned off to track militants behind bank robberies, political killings

Srinagar: Security forces on Thursday launched a massive anti-militancy crackdown and cordoned off at least 20 villages in south Kashmir's Shopian district in search of militants involved in recent terror attacks and bank robberies, a police officer said.

The officer said scores of security forces were deployed for the massive operation, some 50 km from from Srinagar.

They were looking for militants responsible for killings of political activists and security personnel and were also involved in weapon snatching and bank robberies, the officer said.

Police have also announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for anyone giving information leading to the arrest of Umar Majeed, a militant operating in south Kashmir.

Majeed has allegedly masterminded the killing of seven people, including five policemen and two bank guards, in Kulgam on Monday.