Kasganj violence: Family of youth killed claim they are being threatened, seek police protection

Kasganj: Police on Friday beefed up the security outside the house of Chandan Gupta after his family alleged they were being threatened if they pursue the murder case of their son, who was killed in Kasganj communal violence on Republic Day, an officer said.

Chandan Gupta's father Sushil Gupta had sought police protection after he was allegedly threatened on Thursday night outside his house in Kasganj.

Sushil Gupta said he was sitting outside the house when some youth from the neighbourhood came and threatened him that they won't spare him if he takes the matter forward.

Gupta said he was so scared that he had decided to apply for a gun license and sought protection from the Yogi Adityanath government.

The prime accused in the killing of Chandan Gupta, Salim, has been arrested and is in jail, though his two brothers, also accused, Naseem and Waseem are still at large.

The Guptas said they were worried about the fact that men accused of killing Chandan Gupta could harm them.

Chandan was shot dead during a procession by the Bharatiya Janata Party's student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) at Bilram Gate on 26 January.

The killing triggered communal riots and the district was singed with arson and vandalism, leaving some persons injured and property gutted.

More than 150 persons have since been arrested.