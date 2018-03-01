Karti Chidambaram arrest updates: Singhvi told the court that the investigative agency has not issued a single summon to Karti after August 2017. The veteran lawyer and Congress leader asked that if tCBI felt that Karti was non-cooperative, they could have issued fresh summons. "Why did they not do so," he asked.
In a dramatic development in the INX Media case, former finance minister P Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI from Chennai airport on his return from abroad, with the Congress crying "political vendetta" and the government rejecting the charge.
Later in the evening, he was remanded to one-day custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation by a Delhi court.
The CBI on Wednesday justified Karti Chidambaram's arrest in the INX Media case in a Delhi court by taking the ground of his non-cooperation and frequent foreign visits, which was vehemently opposed by the defence counsel, who said his client was not summoned by the central probe agency in the last six months.
Seeking a 15-day custody of the son of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, the CBI prosecutors contended before duty magistrate Sumeet Anand that Karti had not cooperated in the investigation and he had been repeatedly travelling abroad, which "confirmed the apprehensions of his tampering with the evidence lying abroad against him and others in the form of secret note received from the Ministry of Finance".
CBI prosecutors VK Sharma and Padmini Singh argued that one of the grounds for arresting Karti was that the agency had recorded the statement of Indrani Mukerjea, former director of INX Media (P) Limited, before a magistrate on 17 February, in which she had said an amount of $1 million was paid to Karti on behalf of INX Media at the Hyatt hotel in New Delhi.
Opposing the CBI's arguments, senior advocate AM Singhvi, appearing for Karti, said it was a "bizarre" case and that no grounds for arrest were made out.
"It is a bizarre case at the threshhold. It is not a case of arrest, leave aside police custody or judicial custody," Singhvi told the court while opposing the CBI's remand plea.
He also argued that Karti was summoned twice by the CBI on 23 and 28 August last year and that he was interrogated for 22 hours by the agency, during which he answered all the questions.
"After those two days, I have not received any single summons from the CBI. It is a 180-day silence and then they say, I (Karti) am not cooperating. The fact is that they do not have anything to ask me now," Singhvi said.
Claiming that no reason was given for the arrest, he said, "It is because you (CBI) want to show it to your bosses that you are doing some work."
"Unlike others, I (Karti) am not a 'Hindustan leaver' and instead, I am a 'Hindustan returner'," Singhvi said, adding that Karti was cooperating with the CBI and that the court might impose any condition while releasing him from the agency's custody.
"Am I (Karti) a fugitive from justice," Singhvi, who was assisted by senior advocates Dayan Krishnan and Mohit Mathur, told the court.
The defence counsel argued that the CBI had tried to stop Karti's foreign visits, but he went abroad twice on court orders and another of his visits outside the country was prior to the issuance of the Look-Out Circular.
"Is it fair to say to the court that I (Karti) am not cooperating? It is only to prejudice the court. It is a clear misrepresentation and distortion of facts by the CBI. They did not apprehend anything while I was going out, but arrested me on my return," he said.
Singhvi further said Karti had gone to the UK after taking the Madras High Court's permission and that he was ready to abide by any condition, including surrendering his passport, daily visits to the CBI office and confinement to a city.
"I am not filing any formal bail application, but opposing the remand application. They should have issued a fresh summons and test my non-cooperation, but they arrested me when I landed at the Chennai airport today (Wednesday) at 9 am. There is no allegation of violation of any conditions imposed by the high court," the counsel argued, adding that the arrest was mala fide.
Singhvi further said it was not even an open-and-shut case, but someone struggling to open a 10-year-old case.
He told the court that Karti appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a case filed on similar allegations by the agency as late as 10 days ago and that he was not a repeat offender and remanding him to police custody would add more insult to the injury.
The CBI prosecutors rebutted, saying Singhvi's arguments were false and that Karti had joined the probe only after the Supreme Court's intervention.
They said all the procedures were followed and Karti was informed about the grounds of his arrest. They further argued that Karti had not complied with the Madras High Court's direction to give the itinerary of his stay abroad.
Regarding the defence counsel's argument that the CBI had not filed a status report in any court, claiming that Karti had not cooperated, the prosecutor said the agency was never directed by any court to file any such report.
Published Date: Mar 01, 2018 16:28 PM | Updated Date: Mar 01, 2018 16:36 PM
Congress flags other banking scams in presser, says govt allowed Jatin Mehta, wife to flea India
Indrani's statement sole basis of arrest, says Abhishek Manu Singhvi
Abhishek Manu Singhvi said in court that the that the agency has failed to produce any new facts in the case, from what it had in May 2017 when the case was first registered. He said that the sole basis of arrest was Indrani Mukerjea's statement, which he said was accepted in whispers inside the court.
Congress addresses press, slams Narendra Modi govt for silence on scams
"Loot and scoot appears to be the modus operandi of thugs under this government," Randeep Surjewala said while addressing a press conference while the court was hearing the bail plea of Karti Chidambaram.
The party flagged the several banking scams unearthed recently and questioned the government's silence and inability to bring back absconding accused.
CBI claims it has clear evidence against Karti Chidambaram
There is clear evidence of links between Karti Chidambaram and various companies, the CBI told the court. "We have emails and invoices indicating money was given to Advantage Strategic Consultancy Private Limited (ASCPL) in the time period when INX media received favours," CBI said claiming that all the companies could be traced back to Karti's businesses.
ED officials also present in court
Abhishek Manu Singhvi begins argument, calls it a bizarre case
Singhvi, arguing in favour of Karti Chidambaram, called the case built up CBI bizarre. He said that the agency is making deliberate attempt to prejudice the court with half-baked facts, NDTV reported.
Meanwhile... Court reserves order on bail plea of Karti's CA
Delhi's Patiala House Court has reserved its order on the bail plea of Karti Chidambaram's chartered accountant. He will stay in jail till 7 March. There are reports that the CBI wants to jointly grill Karti and his CA to match up claims made by the two.
Additional solicitor general Tushar Mehta appears for CBI in court, denies political vendetta
Mehta, appearing in court on behalf of the CBI has argued that the agency is going plainly by evidence and that there is no political vendetta driving the case against Karti.
P Chidambaram present in court
Karti's mother Nalini Chidambaram, who is also a senior advocate, was also seen sitting with him in the court. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi is leading the team of advocates for Karti.
FIPB Board members who cleared INX deal also to be grilled by CBI: CNN-News18
CBI says couldn't question Karti, he spent last night in hospital
According to media reports, CBI lawyers have argued that the agency could not question Karti Chidambaram yesterday, when he was remanded to a 1-day custody, as he got admitted to a hospital and evaded questioning. The agency has now asked court to extend his remand.
Want to jointly grill Karti, his CA, says CBI
According to Times Now, CBI sources have said they want to jointly grill Karti Chidambaram and his CA to match the disparities in their statements and confront onw with the claims made by the others. The investigation agency has sought a 14-day remand of the veteran Congress leader's son.
CBI seeks 14-day custody of Karti Chidambaram
According to CNN-News18, the CBI has argued in the case that Karti Chidambaram is not cooperating in probe and has been repeatedly going out of the country, making it difficult for the agency to interrogate him. The agency has sought 14-day custody of the former finance minister's son basis this argument.
However, Singhvi has previously also argued that Karti has been based out of India and has always answered CBI summons. This leaves no room for an arrest, the lawyer had argued.
Hearing on Karti Chidambaram's bail plea begins
P Chidambaram met Abhishek Manu Singhvi before hearing: India Today
Former finance minister P Chidambaram and Karti's lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi met just before the hearing at the latter's residence, India Today reported. The news channel said that the two Congressmen thrashed out a strategy to counter CBI's case against Karti.
P Chidambaram will be joining his soon in CBI custody: Subramanian Swamy
Speaking to CNN-News18, Subramanian Swamy said that he would give Indrani Mukerjea's statement weight because the CBI also has other collateral evidence to support it. He also said that he expects that former finance minister P Chidambaram will soon be taken into CBI custody for interrogation before the end of this month.
P Chidambaram might be questioned, say CBI sources
According to CNN-News18, former finance minister P Chidambaram may be questioned by the CBI. Quoting CBI sources, the report said that he may be interrogated in the FIPB clearance case.
WATCH: Karti Chidambaram arrives at Patiala House Court
Ahead of Karti's hearing, security beefed up around Patiala House court complex
Karti Chidambaram reaches Patiala House court complex
Meanwhile, former finance minister P Chidambaram and lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi, have left for the Patiala House court complex, reported CNN-News18.
Lawyers Dayan Krishnan, Mohit Mathur to defend Karti Chidambaram today
CBI is doing its job, says Home Minister Rajnath Singh
How can you trust Indrani Mukherjea, asks Tamil Nadu Congress
Around 200 Congress leaders held protests in Chennai on Thursday, raising slogans against the BJP over Karti Chidambaram's arrest, reported News18. Questioning teh truth behind Indrani Mukherjea's statement implicating Karti and his father P Chidambaram, Congress leader Peter Alphonse said: "How can you trust the statement of Indrani Mukerjea? Her mental status is questionable. She has been in jail for two years. Her statement is questionable in court of law. This is a case of political vendetta.”
P Chidambaram is at lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi's house ahead of hearing at 2 pm, reports CNN-News18
Ahead of Karti Chidambaram's hearing on Thursday at the Patiala House court complex, former finance minister P Chidambaram is reportedly at lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi's house, according to CNN-News18.
Senior lawyer and Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to represent CBI
According to CNN-News18, senior government lawyer Tushar Mehta will be representing the CBI in Thursday's hearing.
Karti Chidambaram to be produced before Patiala House Court at 2 pm
P Chidambaram heads to Patiala House court for son Karti's hearing, reports India Today
Karti's chartered accountant's statement is incriminating, say sources
Quoting CBI sources, CNN-News18 reported that the investigative agency is hinging its argument to detain Karti Chidambaram to CBI custody in the INX Media case based on his CA, S Bhaskararaman and Indrani Mukherjea's statement.
Karti Chidambaram being questioned at CBI headquarters in New Delhi
Karti Chidambaram to be produced at Patiala House court at 12.30 pm
Karti Chidambaram to seek bail today on grounds of being a law abiding citizen
Claiming vendetta isn't enough; it's time to substantiate charges with evidence
If one gets into details of the charges against Karti Chidambaram, his arrest will hardly come as a surprise. Instead, it would only look delayed, argues Raghav Pandey in this Firstpost article.
Even principally, such heinous allegations can't be brushed aside by just terming them "political vendetta". If at all the Congress party thinks that such actions are a result of a witch-hunt, it is incumbent upon them to come out with a factual rebuttal of the charges. These allegations have been floating in the media for over a year now, and all the Chidambaram father-son duo has done is deny them, instead of actually disproving them.
It is to be understood that a mere denial holds no value in the eyes of law, or for people at large; it should be substantiated with evidence.
Patiala House court to also hear Chartered Accountant S Bhaskararaman's bail plea
According to Business Standard, the Patiala Court will also be hearing the bail plea of S Bhaskararaman, Karti's CA, regarding the same case. He had filed the plea before the court on Wednesday. The Enforcement Directorate had arrested Bhaskararaman from a hotel on 16 February, after which he was sent to judicial custody for 14 days on 26 February, the report added.
Patiala House complex turned into fortress following Karti Chidambaram's arrest
On Wednesday morning, police in Delhi swung into action following Karti's arrest in Chennai. The Patiala House court complex turned into a fortress, reported India Today. Barricades were put up. Karti's mother Nalini Chidambaram was also present when her son was brought in. Both were seen in conversation after the arguments concluded.
What Peter and Indrani Mukherjea told ED about Karti Chidambaram
"In their statement before ED, Peter alias Pratim Mukerjea and Indrani Mukerjea admitted that they had met P Chidambaram in his office in North Block, where Chidambaram told them to help the business of his son Karti, and to make foreign remittances for this purpose. They further admitted to having met Karti Chidambaram in Hotel Hyatt in Delhi, where a demand for illegal gratification of $1 million was made. It was further admitted that Karti Chidambaram suggested the names of Chess Management and Advantage Strategic as alternatives to make payments," the ED documents accessed by Firstpost said.
The note further pointed out that this fact was also stated by Indrani in a statement recorded by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) before a magistrate under section 164 CrPC where she confirmed payment of $700,000 abroad.
CBI to ask for more time to grill Karti Chidambaram based on Indrani Mukherjea's claims, reports CNN-News18
Maharashtra Congress flays Narendra Modi govt over Karti Chidambaram's arrest
The Maharashtra Congress and the party's Mumbai city unit on Wednesday flayed the arrest of former Union minister P Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram, calling it "political vendetta" and said the Centre was "relying on statements of "habitual liar" Indrani Mukerjea in the matter.
On the other hand, the party said, despite India's biggest bank loot happening under his watch, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had not answered a single legitimate question on the subject.
"His silence on the entire saga raises serious questions about the role of the Narendra Modi government in the escape of (Punjab National Bank scam accused) Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi," Mumbai Congress President Sanjay Nirupam said.
No justification to arrest Karti Chidambaram without chargesheet: Lawyer Prashant Bhushan
Karti Chidambaram remanded to CBI custody till 12.30 pm today
In Delhi, Metropolitan Magistrate Sumit Anand granted the remand till 12.30 pm on Thursday when a regular CBI court will hear the agency that sought a 15-day remand of Karti for detailed questioning.
The CBI counsel told the Duty Magistrate that they needed his custodial interrogation since he was not cooperating with the probe and was going abroad frequently.
Rejecting the CBI claim, senior counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi said both charges against his client were false. He said Karti appeared before the CBI and Enforcement Directorate for 30-40 hours and cooperated.
Following arrest Karti Chidambaram wanted to fly first class to New Delhi: Report
According to India Today, Karti Chidambaram demanded he be flown first class to New Delhi after his arrest at Chennai airport on Wednesday morning. However, the CBI was firm that rules only allowed travel by economy class.
"Karti then tried to persuade Jet Airways to let him use his frequent flyer mileage to get an upgrade. The CBI resisted and managed to get him to fly economy," a senior agency official told India Today TV.
P Chidambaram cancels Oxford event
Following son Karti's arrest, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, who was in England at the time, has cancelled his engagements and returned to New Delhi, reported Business Standard. Among his engagements was the Oxford Union debate on the motion “This House Regrets the Partition of India” on Thursday evening.
Karti's arrest comes days after P Chidambaram filed plea in Supreme Court
Karti Chidambaram's arrest comes after his father and former finance minister P Chidambaram filed a petition in the Supreme Court alleging “continued harassment” of him and his family, reported The Hindu.
Karti Chidambaram to be produced before CBI court today
BJP, Congress spar over Karti Chidambaram's arrest
The arrest of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram on Wednesday led to a political slugfest between the Congress and the BJP.
While the Congress accused the BJP-led government of indulging in "political vendetta" and using the arrest as a "tactic" to divert attention from banking and other scams, the saffron party rejected the charge, saying there was no interference from the government and the law was taking its own course.
Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala said it was a classic diversionary tactic to hide "corruption scams, mal-governance and mal-administration that have marred this government".
Narendra Modi govt has no answers on Nirav Modi, trying to divert people's attention: AAP leader
Speaking to CNN-News18, AAP leader Ashutosh said, "The Modi government has no answers on Nirav Modi. Law should be equal to everybody. They are trying to create news so that people's attention is diverted."
'Karti's arrest comes when nation is after Centre over Nirav Modi', says AM Singhvi
Karti sent to his rightful place i.e. behind bars, says BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia
Indrani Mukherjea claims they paid $7 lakh for FIPB clearance
Karti Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI on Wednesday on the basis of confessional statements of INX Media Limited directors Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, alleging that they paid $7 lakh to him on the instructions of his father P Chidamabaram, as quid pro quo for a FIPB clearance, officials said.
The couple had also admitted that they subsequently met Karti at a five-star hotel in Delhi, where he allegedly made a demand of $1 million, they said, adding that this was reiterated by Indrani before the magistrate as well.
Indrani, they said, had confirmed in her statement to the CBI and ED that a payment of $7 lakh was made to the bank accounts of overseas firms linked to Karti.
Karti Chidambaram's arrest shows Narendra Modi is panicking, says Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha
Peter and Indrani Mukerjea implicate former finance minister P Chidambaram
The promoter of INX Media Limited Peter and Indrani Mukerjea has named former finance minister P Chidambaram and even told the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths that he had asked them to help out the business of his son Karti Chidambaram during a meeting at North Block.
"In their statement before ED, Peter alias Pratim Mukerjea and Indrani Mukerjea admitted that they had met P Chidambaram in his office in North Block, where Chidambaram told them to help the business of his son Karti, and to make foreign remittances for this purpose. They further admitted to having met Karti Chidambaram in Hotel Hyatt in Delhi, where a demand for illegal gratification of $1 million was made. It was further admitted that Karti Chidambaram suggested the names of Chess Management and Advantage Strategic as alternatives to make payments," the ED documents accessed by Firstpost said.
Karti Chidambaram's one-day CBI custody ends today
Former finance minister P Chidambaram's son Karti's one-day CBI custody will come to an end on Thursday. The court is set to hear his bail plea on Thursday, reported News18.
CBI court sends Karti Chidambaram to one day's custody
CBI seeks custody of Karti on grounds of Karti demanding $ 1 million for FIPB clearance
Indrani Mukherjea had named Karti in a statement where she had said Karti had demanded $ 1 million for FIPB clearance.
Had it been vindictive it would have happened in the first year of govt, says Ram Madhav
BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav says, "Law taking its own course, had it been vindictive it would have happened in the first year of our government. It took four years because a due legal process was followed. The agencies followed the process diligently & came to a conclusion."
CBI will explain all details we don't wish to interfere, says Ravi Shankar Prasad
PM and his ministers using political witchhunt and malicious intent to deflect heat from bank scam, says Congress
Claiming vendetta isn't enough; it's time to substantiate charges with evidence
If the investigation agencies are indeed in possession of such evidence, Karti's arrest should have ideally happened earlier. Another charge by the agencies, that Karti was in the process of destroying evidence, is again very serious, and when proven, will make the accused ineligible for bail. One of the primary grounds for rejection of bail is the destruction of evidence, as has been established in Criminal Law.
Moreover, allegations of a political vendetta by the Opposition against the government are uncalled for and utterly baseless. The criminal justice system of our country also involves the judiciary, and if the arrest or even harassment of the accused is politically motivated, the judiciary will, in all such cases, provide relief. Read more here.
Congress says Centre trying to deflect the heat from unprecedented bank scams
CBI demands 15-day remand for Karti Chidambaram
Meanwhile, P Chidambaram cancels his Oxford lecture
Former finance minister P Chidambaram cancelled his Oxford lecture and is rushing back to India as his wife Nalini flew from Chennai to New Delhi a while ago.
CBI seeks police custody for Karti, claims to have fresh evidence
Karti says, "I have cooperated with the CBI and I'll be vindicated"
Karti's arrest was initiated after Indrani Mukerjea's interrogation
Meanwhile, Chartered Accountant S Bhaskararaman files bail plea in the INX Media case
Karti Chidambaram brought to CBI court in Delhi
Karti Chidambaram arrives at Patiala House court, calls arrest political vendetta
Ahead of Karti's arrival, security beefed up outside Patiala House court
Karti Chidambaram leaves CBI headquarters for Patiala House court
Coincidence to have the arrest at a time when the nation is questioning Centre on 'ChotaModi': Manu Singhvi
Earlier, Abhishek Manu Singhvi had said it is a coincidence that the arrest happened at a time when the nation is attacking the Centre on 'ChhotaModi'
Abhishek Manu Singhvi questions the delay in producing Karti in court
Karti Chidambaram to reach Patiala House Court shortly
TMC calls Karti's arrest political witch-hunt by BJP
BJP will take up the issue of Karti Chidambaram's arrest in Parliament
Centre has pushed Congress on backfoot, made strong move to regain anti-corruption mojo
Karti Chidambaram's arrest could be an inflection point in the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) attempt to regain the narrative against corruption. For a party which came into power on the back of a promise to clean the swamp and take action against the kingpins behind the UPA's scam-tainted regime, the Narendra Modi government's four-year stint at the Centre has been quite an anti-climactic experience.
Political sentiments depend on narratives. And narratives more often than not are built on signalling intent rather than actual progress or a patient approach. It is possible that Karti's arrest was forced by circumstances instead of procedure, but it presents the BJP with the chance to kill two birds with one stone: Regain the anti-corruption mojo and prove that graft breaches generational gap in the Congress. Read more here.
CBI gave him a lot of chances but he continued with his lies, says Subramanian Swamy
Congress leader and Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi to represent Karti in INX Media case
Visuals of Karti Chidambaram being taken to Patiala House court
Enforcement Directorate looks for Karti’s wealth in Monaco
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing into Karti Chidambaram case is seeking details of certain companies based in Monaco, a tax haven country of Western Europe. According to sources the Letter Rogatory (LR) was sent after the agency had unearthed leads during the probe of companies linked to Karti and his associates. India has tax information exchange agreement with Monaco for sharing banking and ownership information about the companies.
Nobody is above the law, says BJP's Sambit Patra
Chidambaram's attempt at politicising son's arrest won't work
In 2015, former finance minister P Chidambaram had said in an interview, "If the government wishes to target me, they should do so directly, not harass friends of my son who carry on their own businesses and have nothing to do with politics." But Chidambaram’s apparent attempt to politicise the issue may not work, since the Congress itself will not want to get involved in the case, given its seriousness and its larger political implications. There is immense pressure on the Narendra Modi government not to lower its guard against corruption.
What is the Aircel-Maxis case?
The bigger trouble in waiting for the Chidambarams may be the Aircel-Maxis case. In a nutshell, the whole story of the Aircel-Maxis case pertains to the forced selling of Aircel in 2006 by its owner entrepreneur C Sivasankaran, allegedly under pressure from former Union telecom minister Dayanidhi Maran. To return the favour, Maxis invested around Rs 47 crore in the Sun Group, owned by Dayanidhi Maran’s brother, Kalanidhi Maran. Karti allegedly facilitated the whole transaction through his firm Advantage Consulting and passed along the bribes.
Karti's empire spread across many countries
Karti’s empire is spread across several countries, which would also mean several jurisdictions. The Singapore subsidiary of Advantage, Advantage Singapore, has real estate investments in at least 15 countries. But under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the Enforcement Directorate can expand its probe to any geographies and seek help of international agencies if needed.
What is the value of Karti's company Advantage’s Wealth?
Advantage India holds 90,000 shares out of the 1.5 lakh equity shares of Vasan Eye Care. The firm procured the shares at a throwaway price of Rs 100 per share. However, the report states that it actually paid only one-third, or Rs 33 per share. It sold 60,000 shares in two tranches of Rs 30,000 to Sequoia Capital Investments, a Mauritius-based investment fund. In the first tranche, 30,000 shares were sold at Rs 7,500 per share or Rs 22.5 crore. Assuming that the second tranche was also sold at the same price and if the balance shares are valued at the same price, then Vasan Eye Care's share would amount to Rs 112.5 crore that Advantage acquired at a mere Rs 50 lakh, according to the report. Now, that’s quite a killing, isn’t it?
Not the first time agencies have moved against Chidambaram family
This isn't the first instance in which investigative agencies have moved against the Chidambarams. In April last year, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had issued a show-cause notice to Karti and a firm purportedly linked to him for alleged violations of the FEMA laws to the tune of Rs 45 crore. Also, the agency also issued a similar notice, after over two years of investigations, to another firm Vasan Health Care Private Limited, which is based in Chennai, for alleged forex violations of Rs 2,262 crore.
BJP denies accusations of political vendetta
The BJP has said laws are taking their own course and the party isn't involved in the functioning of the investigating agencies or of the judiciary, following accusations of "political vendetta" hurled by the Congress over the arrest of P Chidambaram's son Karti.
Karti's arrest may complicate things for his father, P Chidambaram
In May last year, the CBI had conducted raids at the Chennai houses of Chidambaram and his son. The raids and the arrest now relates to clearances given to INX Media. Karti allegedly facilitated the clearances for kickbacks in 2008 when Chidambaram was a Union minister in the UPA government. It is here that things become difficult for the top Congress leader. His involvement, direct or indirect, in the case can come under investigations post the arrest of his son.
CBI team, along with Karti Chidambaram, leaves for Delhi from Chennai
The list of accused people in the case
Questioning currently ongoing in the Chennai airport lounge
Karti Chidambaram is currently being questioned in a lounge inside the airport, according to CNN-News18. Sources said that CBI plans to take him to Delhi on an 11 am flight and will try to present him in Delhi before 4 pm.
Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot reacts to the arrest
Randeep Surjewala of the Congress reacts to the Karti Chidambaram's arrest
RECAP: P Chidambaram had moved Supreme Court seeking protection of fundamental rights amid ED and CBI raids
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram had approached the Supreme Court seeking protection of his fundamental rights, including the right to privacy, amid summons to his son Karti Chidambaram and raids by the CBI and the ED in connection with cases related to Aircel-Maxis and INX Media.
Chidambaram, who is also a senior advocate, had claimed in his plea that as part of "political vendetta", the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) have made "vexatious" searches and issued the repeated summons in these cases.
Click here to read more
Karti arrested for non-cooperation in INX money laundering case
Karti Chidambaram has been arrested by the CBI for not cooperating in the investigation of the INX media money laundering case. Karti is accused of receiving Rs 10 lakh from INX Media, in exchange of arranging Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance. "Karti 'used' his influence to manipulate a tax probe against INX Media in a case of violation of FIPB conditions to receive investment from Mauritius," the CBI had said.
Congress terms arrest political vendetta
The Congress has reacted to Karti Chidambaram's arrest, saying it was "diversionary tactics", and a result of "political vendetta" by the Centre.
Karti Chidambaram arrested
Former Union minister P Chidambaram's son Karti has been arrested by the CBI in Chennai, just hours after arriving from London.
Congress flags other banking scams in presser, says govt allowed Jatin Mehta, wife to flea India
Indrani's statement sole basis of arrest, says Abhishek Manu Singhvi
Abhishek Manu Singhvi said in court that the that the agency has failed to produce any new facts in the case, from what it had in May 2017 when the case was first registered. He said that the sole basis of arrest was Indrani Mukerjea's statement, which he said was accepted in whispers inside the court.
Congress addresses press, slams Narendra Modi govt for silence on scams
"Loot and scoot appears to be the modus operandi of thugs under this government," Randeep Surjewala said while addressing a press conference while the court was hearing the bail plea of Karti Chidambaram.
The party flagged the several banking scams unearthed recently and questioned the government's silence and inability to bring back absconding accused.
CBI claims it has clear evidence against Karti Chidambaram
There is clear evidence of links between Karti Chidambaram and various companies, the CBI told the court. "We have emails and invoices indicating money was given to Advantage Strategic Consultancy Private Limited (ASCPL) in the time period when INX media received favours," CBI said claiming that all the companies could be traced back to Karti's businesses.
ED officials also present in court
Meanwhile... Court reserves order on bail plea of Karti's CA
Delhi's Patiala House Court has reserved its order on the bail plea of Karti Chidambaram's chartered accountant. He will stay in jail till 7 March. There are reports that the CBI wants to jointly grill Karti and his CA to match up claims made by the two.
Additional solicitor general Tushar Mehta appears for CBI in court, denies political vendetta
Mehta, appearing in court on behalf of the CBI has argued that the agency is going plainly by evidence and that there is no political vendetta driving the case against Karti.
P Chidambaram present in court
Karti's mother Nalini Chidambaram, who is also a senior advocate, was also seen sitting with him in the court. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi is leading the team of advocates for Karti.
FIPB Board members who cleared INX deal also to be grilled by CBI: CNN-News18
CBI says couldn't question Karti, he spent last night in hospital
According to media reports, CBI lawyers have argued that the agency could not question Karti Chidambaram yesterday, when he was remanded to a 1-day custody, as he got admitted to a hospital and evaded questioning. The agency has now asked court to extend his remand.
Want to jointly grill Karti, his CA, says CBI
According to Times Now, CBI sources have said they want to jointly grill Karti Chidambaram and his CA to match the disparities in their statements and confront onw with the claims made by the others. The investigation agency has sought a 14-day remand of the veteran Congress leader's son.
CBI seeks 14-day custody of Karti Chidambaram
According to CNN-News18, the CBI has argued in the case that Karti Chidambaram is not cooperating in probe and has been repeatedly going out of the country, making it difficult for the agency to interrogate him. The agency has sought 14-day custody of the former finance minister's son basis this argument.
However, Singhvi has previously also argued that Karti has been based out of India and has always answered CBI summons. This leaves no room for an arrest, the lawyer had argued.
Hearing on Karti Chidambaram's bail plea begins
P Chidambaram met Abhishek Manu Singhvi before hearing: India Today
Former finance minister P Chidambaram and Karti's lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi met just before the hearing at the latter's residence, India Today reported. The news channel said that the two Congressmen thrashed out a strategy to counter CBI's case against Karti.
P Chidambaram will be joining his soon in CBI custody: Subramanian Swamy
Speaking to CNN-News18, Subramanian Swamy said that he would give Indrani Mukerjea's statement weight because the CBI also has other collateral evidence to support it. He also said that he expects that former finance minister P Chidambaram will soon be taken into CBI custody for interrogation before the end of this month.
Congress leader and Karti's lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi reaches Patiala court, flashes victory sign
P Chidambaram might be questioned, say CBI sources
According to CNN-News18, former finance minister P Chidambaram may be questioned by the CBI. Quoting CBI sources, the report said that he may be interrogated in the FIPB clearance case.
WATCH: Karti Chidambaram arrives at Patiala House Court
Ahead of Karti's hearing, security beefed up around Patiala House court complex
Karti Chidambaram reaches Patiala House court complex
Meanwhile, former finance minister P Chidambaram and lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi, have left for the Patiala House court complex, reported CNN-News18.
Lawyers Dayan Krishnan, Mohit Mathur to defend Karti Chidambaram today
CBI is doing its job, says Home Minister Rajnath Singh
How can you trust Indrani Mukherjea, asks Tamil Nadu Congress
Around 200 Congress leaders held protests in Chennai on Thursday, raising slogans against the BJP over Karti Chidambaram's arrest, reported News18. Questioning teh truth behind Indrani Mukherjea's statement implicating Karti and his father P Chidambaram, Congress leader Peter Alphonse said: "How can you trust the statement of Indrani Mukerjea? Her mental status is questionable. She has been in jail for two years. Her statement is questionable in court of law. This is a case of political vendetta.”
CBI FIR under which Karti Chidambaram was arrested on Wednesday
P Chidambaram is at lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi's house ahead of hearing at 2 pm, reports CNN-News18
Ahead of Karti Chidambaram's hearing on Thursday at the Patiala House court complex, former finance minister P Chidambaram is reportedly at lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi's house, according to CNN-News18.
Senior lawyer and Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to represent CBI
According to CNN-News18, senior government lawyer Tushar Mehta will be representing the CBI in Thursday's hearing.
Karti Chidambaram to be produced before Patiala House Court at 2 pm
P Chidambaram heads to Patiala House court for son Karti's hearing, reports India Today
Karti's chartered accountant's statement is incriminating, say sources
Quoting CBI sources, CNN-News18 reported that the investigative agency is hinging its argument to detain Karti Chidambaram to CBI custody in the INX Media case based on his CA, S Bhaskararaman and Indrani Mukherjea's statement.
Karti Chidambaram being questioned at CBI headquarters in New Delhi
Karti Chidambaram to be produced at Patiala House court at 12.30 pm
Karti Chidambaram to seek bail today on grounds of being a law abiding citizen
Congress workers protest in Chennai against Karti Chidambaram's arrest
Claiming vendetta isn't enough; it's time to substantiate charges with evidence
If one gets into details of the charges against Karti Chidambaram, his arrest will hardly come as a surprise. Instead, it would only look delayed, argues Raghav Pandey in this Firstpost article.
Even principally, such heinous allegations can't be brushed aside by just terming them "political vendetta". If at all the Congress party thinks that such actions are a result of a witch-hunt, it is incumbent upon them to come out with a factual rebuttal of the charges. These allegations have been floating in the media for over a year now, and all the Chidambaram father-son duo has done is deny them, instead of actually disproving them.
It is to be understood that a mere denial holds no value in the eyes of law, or for people at large; it should be substantiated with evidence.
Patiala House court to also hear Chartered Accountant S Bhaskararaman's bail plea
According to Business Standard, the Patiala Court will also be hearing the bail plea of S Bhaskararaman, Karti's CA, regarding the same case. He had filed the plea before the court on Wednesday. The Enforcement Directorate had arrested Bhaskararaman from a hotel on 16 February, after which he was sent to judicial custody for 14 days on 26 February, the report added.
Patiala House complex turned into fortress following Karti Chidambaram's arrest
On Wednesday morning, police in Delhi swung into action following Karti's arrest in Chennai. The Patiala House court complex turned into a fortress, reported India Today. Barricades were put up. Karti's mother Nalini Chidambaram was also present when her son was brought in. Both were seen in conversation after the arguments concluded.
What Peter and Indrani Mukherjea told ED about Karti Chidambaram
"In their statement before ED, Peter alias Pratim Mukerjea and Indrani Mukerjea admitted that they had met P Chidambaram in his office in North Block, where Chidambaram told them to help the business of his son Karti, and to make foreign remittances for this purpose. They further admitted to having met Karti Chidambaram in Hotel Hyatt in Delhi, where a demand for illegal gratification of $1 million was made. It was further admitted that Karti Chidambaram suggested the names of Chess Management and Advantage Strategic as alternatives to make payments," the ED documents accessed by Firstpost said.
The note further pointed out that this fact was also stated by Indrani in a statement recorded by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) before a magistrate under section 164 CrPC where she confirmed payment of $700,000 abroad.
CBI to ask for more time to grill Karti Chidambaram based on Indrani Mukherjea's claims, reports CNN-News18
Maharashtra Congress flays Narendra Modi govt over Karti Chidambaram's arrest
The Maharashtra Congress and the party's Mumbai city unit on Wednesday flayed the arrest of former Union minister P Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram, calling it "political vendetta" and said the Centre was "relying on statements of "habitual liar" Indrani Mukerjea in the matter.
On the other hand, the party said, despite India's biggest bank loot happening under his watch, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had not answered a single legitimate question on the subject.
"His silence on the entire saga raises serious questions about the role of the Narendra Modi government in the escape of (Punjab National Bank scam accused) Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi," Mumbai Congress President Sanjay Nirupam said.
No justification to arrest Karti Chidambaram without chargesheet: Lawyer Prashant Bhushan
Karti Chidambaram is cooperating with CBI, says Congress leader Ashok Gehlot
Karti Chidambaram remanded to CBI custody till 12.30 pm today
In Delhi, Metropolitan Magistrate Sumit Anand granted the remand till 12.30 pm on Thursday when a regular CBI court will hear the agency that sought a 15-day remand of Karti for detailed questioning.
The CBI counsel told the Duty Magistrate that they needed his custodial interrogation since he was not cooperating with the probe and was going abroad frequently.
Rejecting the CBI claim, senior counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi said both charges against his client were false. He said Karti appeared before the CBI and Enforcement Directorate for 30-40 hours and cooperated.
Following arrest Karti Chidambaram wanted to fly first class to New Delhi: Report
According to India Today, Karti Chidambaram demanded he be flown first class to New Delhi after his arrest at Chennai airport on Wednesday morning. However, the CBI was firm that rules only allowed travel by economy class.
"Karti then tried to persuade Jet Airways to let him use his frequent flyer mileage to get an upgrade. The CBI resisted and managed to get him to fly economy," a senior agency official told India Today TV.
P Chidambaram cancels Oxford event
Following son Karti's arrest, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, who was in England at the time, has cancelled his engagements and returned to New Delhi, reported Business Standard. Among his engagements was the Oxford Union debate on the motion “This House Regrets the Partition of India” on Thursday evening.
Karti's arrest comes days after P Chidambaram filed plea in Supreme Court
Karti Chidambaram's arrest comes after his father and former finance minister P Chidambaram filed a petition in the Supreme Court alleging “continued harassment” of him and his family, reported The Hindu.
Karti Chidambaram to be produced before CBI court today