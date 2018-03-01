You are here:
Karti Chidambaram arrest LIVE updates: Singhvi claims CBI leaked reports to media, agency denies allegation

India FP Staff Mar 01, 2018 16:36:40 IST
  • 16:36 (IST)

    Congress flags other banking scams in presser, says govt allowed Jatin Mehta, wife to flea India

  • 16:34 (IST)

    Indrani's statement sole basis of arrest, says Abhishek Manu Singhvi 

    Abhishek Manu Singhvi said in court that the that the agency has failed to produce any new facts in the case, from what it had in May 2017 when the case was first registered. He said that the sole basis of arrest was Indrani Mukerjea's statement, which he said was accepted in whispers inside the court. 

  • 16:16 (IST)

    Congress addresses press, slams Narendra Modi govt for silence on scams 

    "Loot and scoot appears to be the modus operandi of thugs under this government," Randeep Surjewala said while addressing a press conference while the court was hearing the bail plea of Karti Chidambaram. 

    The party flagged the several banking scams unearthed recently and questioned the government's silence and inability to bring back absconding accused. 

  • 16:09 (IST)

    CBI claims it has clear evidence against Karti Chidambaram

    There is clear evidence of links between Karti Chidambaram and various companies, the CBI told the court. "We have emails and invoices indicating money was given to Advantage Strategic Consultancy Private Limited (ASCPL) in the time period when INX media received favours," CBI said claiming that all the companies could be traced back to Karti's businesses. 

  • 16:01 (IST)

    ED officials also present in court

  • 15:43 (IST)

    CBI didn't issue single summon to Karti since August 2017: Singhvi

    Times Now reported that Singhvi told the court that the investigative agency has not issued a single summon to Karti after August 2017. The veteran lawyer and Congress leader asked that if tCBI felt that Karti was non-cooperative, they could have issued fresh summons. "Why did they not do so," he asked. 

    He then answered his question by saying that CBI didn't summon him because they did not have anything to ask. 

  • 15:38 (IST)

    Abhishek Manu Singhvi begins argument, calls it a bizarre case

    Singhvi, arguing in favour of Karti Chidambaram, called the case built up CBI bizarre. He said that the agency is making deliberate attempt to prejudice the court with half-baked facts, NDTV reported.

  • 15:35 (IST)

    Meanwhile... Court reserves order on bail plea of Karti's CA 

    Delhi's Patiala House Court has reserved its order on the bail plea of Karti Chidambaram's chartered accountant. He will stay in jail till 7 March. There are reports that the CBI wants to jointly grill Karti and his CA to match up claims made by the two. 

  • 15:29 (IST)

    Additional solicitor general Tushar Mehta appears for CBI in court, denies political vendetta

    Mehta, appearing in court on behalf of the CBI has argued that the agency is going plainly by evidence and that there is no political vendetta driving the case against Karti. 

  • 15:20 (IST)

    P Chidambaram present in court

    Karti's mother Nalini Chidambaram, who is also a senior advocate, was also seen sitting with him in the court. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi is leading the team of advocates for Karti.

  • 15:18 (IST)

    FIPB Board members who cleared INX deal also to be grilled by CBI: CNN-News18

  • 15:15 (IST)

    CBI says couldn't question Karti, he spent last night in hospital

    According to media reports, CBI lawyers have argued that the agency could not question Karti Chidambaram yesterday, when he was remanded to a 1-day custody, as he got admitted to a hospital and evaded questioning. The agency has now asked court to extend his remand. 

  • 15:00 (IST)

    Want to jointly grill Karti, his CA, says CBI

    According to Times Now, CBI sources have said they want to jointly grill Karti Chidambaram and his CA to match the disparities in their statements and confront onw with the claims made by the others. The investigation agency has sought a 14-day remand of the veteran Congress leader's son. 

  • 14:54 (IST)

    CBI seeks 14-day custody of Karti Chidambaram

    According to CNN-News18, the CBI has argued in the case that Karti Chidambaram is not cooperating in probe and has been repeatedly going out of the country, making it difficult for the agency to interrogate him. The agency has sought 14-day custody of the former finance minister's son basis this argument. 

    However, Singhvi has previously also argued that Karti has been based out of India and has always answered CBI summons. This leaves no room for an arrest, the lawyer had argued. 

  • 14:51 (IST)

    Hearing on Karti Chidambaram's bail plea begins

  • 14:43 (IST)

    P Chidambaram met Abhishek Manu Singhvi before hearing: India Today

    Former finance minister P Chidambaram and Karti's lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi met just before the hearing at the latter's residence, India Today reported. The news channel said that the two Congressmen thrashed out a strategy to counter CBI's case against Karti. 

  • 14:32 (IST)

    P Chidambaram will be joining his soon in CBI custody: Subramanian Swamy

    Speaking to CNN-News18, Subramanian Swamy said that he would give Indrani Mukerjea's statement weight because the CBI also has other collateral evidence to support it. He also said that he expects that former finance minister P Chidambaram will soon be taken into CBI custody for interrogation before the end of this month. 

  • 14:24 (IST)

    Congress leader and Karti's lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi reaches Patiala court, flashes victory sign 

  • 14:18 (IST)

    P Chidambaram might be questioned, say CBI sources

    According to CNN-News18, former finance minister P Chidambaram may be questioned by the CBI. Quoting CBI sources, the report said that he may be interrogated in the FIPB clearance case. 

  • 14:13 (IST)

    WATCH: Karti Chidambaram arrives at Patiala House Court

  • 14:07 (IST)

    Ahead of Karti's hearing, security beefed up around Patiala House court complex

  • 14:00 (IST)

    Karti Chidambaram reaches Patiala House court complex

    Meanwhile, former finance minister P Chidambaram and lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi, have left for the Patiala House court complex, reported CNN-News18.

  • 13:46 (IST)

    Lawyers Dayan Krishnan, Mohit Mathur to defend Karti Chidambaram today

  • 13:45 (IST)

    CBI is doing its job, says Home Minister Rajnath Singh

  • 13:44 (IST)

    How can you trust Indrani Mukherjea, asks Tamil Nadu Congress

    Around 200 Congress leaders held protests in Chennai on Thursday, raising slogans against the BJP over Karti Chidambaram's arrest, reported News18. Questioning teh truth behind Indrani Mukherjea's statement implicating Karti and his father P Chidambaram, Congress leader Peter Alphonse said: "How can you trust the statement of Indrani Mukerjea? Her mental status is questionable. She has been in jail for two years. Her statement is questionable in court of law. This is a case of political vendetta.”

  • 13:27 (IST)

    CBI FIR under which Karti Chidambaram was arrested on Wednesday

  • 13:20 (IST)

    P Chidambaram is at lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi's house ahead of hearing at 2 pm, reports CNN-News18

    Ahead of Karti Chidambaram's hearing on Thursday at the Patiala House court complex, former finance minister P Chidambaram is reportedly at lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi's house, according to CNN-News18. 

  • 13:08 (IST)

    Senior lawyer and Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to represent CBI

    According to CNN-News18, senior government lawyer Tushar Mehta will be representing the CBI in Thursday's hearing. 

  • 13:01 (IST)

    Karti Chidambaram to be produced before Patiala House Court at 2 pm 

  • 12:50 (IST)

    P Chidambaram heads to Patiala House court for son Karti's hearing, reports India Today 

  • 12:35 (IST)

    Karti's chartered accountant's statement is incriminating, say sources

    Quoting CBI sources, CNN-News18 reported that the investigative agency is hinging its argument to detain Karti Chidambaram to CBI custody in the INX Media case based on his CA, S Bhaskararaman and Indrani Mukherjea's statement. 

  • 11:59 (IST)

    Karti Chidambaram being questioned at CBI headquarters in New Delhi 

  • 11:39 (IST)

    Karti Chidambaram to be produced at Patiala House court at 12.30 pm

  • 11:29 (IST)

    Karti Chidambaram to seek bail today on grounds of being a law abiding citizen

  • 11:03 (IST)

    Congress workers protest in Chennai against Karti Chidambaram's arrest

  • 10:28 (IST)

    Claiming vendetta isn't enough; it's time to substantiate charges with evidence

    If one gets into details of the charges against Karti Chidambaram, his arrest will hardly come as a surprise. Instead, it would only look delayed, argues Raghav Pandey in this Firstpost article.

    Even principally, such heinous allegations can't be brushed aside by just terming them "political vendetta". If at all the Congress party thinks that such actions are a result of a witch-hunt, it is incumbent upon them to come out with a factual rebuttal of the charges. These allegations have been floating in the media for over a year now, and all the Chidambaram father-son duo has done is deny them, instead of actually disproving them.

    It is to be understood that a mere denial holds no value in the eyes of law, or for people at large; it should be substantiated with evidence.

  • 10:02 (IST)

    Patiala House court to also hear Chartered Accountant S Bhaskararaman's bail plea

    According to Business Standardthe Patiala Court will also be hearing the bail plea of S Bhaskararaman, Karti's CA, regarding the same case. He had filed the plea before the court on Wednesday. The Enforcement Directorate had arrested Bhaskararaman from a hotel on 16 February, after which he was sent to judicial custody for 14 days on 26 February, the report added.

  • 09:52 (IST)

    Patiala House complex turned into fortress following Karti Chidambaram's arrest

    On Wednesday morning, police in Delhi swung into action following Karti's arrest in Chennai. The  Patiala House court complex turned into a fortress, reported India Today. Barricades were put up. Karti's mother Nalini Chidambaram was also present when her son was brought in. Both were seen in conversation after the arguments concluded. 

  • 09:35 (IST)

    What Peter and Indrani Mukherjea told ED about Karti Chidambaram

    "In their statement before ED, Peter alias Pratim Mukerjea and Indrani Mukerjea admitted that they had met P Chidambaram in his office in North Block, where Chidambaram told them to help the business of his son Karti, and to make foreign remittances for this purpose. They further admitted to having met Karti Chidambaram in Hotel Hyatt in Delhi, where a demand for illegal gratification of $1 million was made. It was further admitted that Karti Chidambaram suggested the names of Chess Management and Advantage Strategic as alternatives to make payments," the ED documents accessed by Firstpost said.

    The note further pointed out that this fact was also stated by Indrani in a statement recorded by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) before a magistrate under section 164 CrPC where she confirmed payment of $700,000 abroad.

  • 09:20 (IST)

    CBI to ask for more time to grill Karti Chidambaram based on Indrani Mukherjea's claims, reports CNN-News18

  • 09:19 (IST)

    Maharashtra Congress flays Narendra Modi govt over Karti Chidambaram's arrest

    The Maharashtra Congress and the party's Mumbai city unit on Wednesday flayed the arrest of former Union minister P Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram, calling it "political vendetta" and said the Centre was "relying on statements of "habitual liar" Indrani Mukerjea in the matter.

    On the other hand, the party said, despite India's biggest bank loot happening under his watch, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had not answered a single legitimate question on the subject.

    "His silence on the entire saga raises serious questions about the role of the Narendra Modi government in the escape of (Punjab National Bank scam accused) Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi," Mumbai Congress President Sanjay Nirupam said.

    -IANS

  • 09:06 (IST)

    No justification to arrest Karti Chidambaram without chargesheet: Lawyer Prashant Bhushan

  • 09:03 (IST)

    RECAP: Karti Chidambaram is not a 'Hindustan leaver', says Abhishek Manu Singhvi

    Rejecting the CBI claim, senior counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi said both charges against his client were false. He said Karti appeared before the CBI and Enforcement Directorate for 30-40 hours and cooperated.

    Singhvi said after 28 August last year, the CBI never issued summonses and whenever he went abroad he took court permission. He also rejected the charge of possible tampering with the evidence by Karti, saying this was a 10-year-old case based on documents and there was no question of tampering. 

    Describing the arrest as "malafide", Singhvi jocularly remarked that Karti was not a "Hindustan Leaver, but Hindustan Returner" for which he got the reward of arrest at the airport. 

    The defence counsel said Karti was ready for any conditions like surrender of passport and remaining within the city apart from marking daily attendance. 

    -IANS

  • 08:59 (IST)

    RECAP: Karti claims arrest is an act of 'political vendetta' by Modi govt

    While being taken to the court, Karti said his arrest was an act of political vendetta by the Narendra Modi government.

    "Absolutely, political vendetta," he said and expressed confidence that he will eventually be vindicated.

    -IANS

  • 08:41 (IST)

    Karti Chidambaram is cooperating with CBI, says Congress leader Ashok Gehlot

  • 08:35 (IST)

    Karti Chidambaram remanded to CBI custody till 12.30 pm today

    In Delhi, Metropolitan Magistrate Sumit Anand granted the remand till 12.30 pm on Thursday when a regular CBI court will hear the agency that sought a 15-day remand of Karti for detailed questioning.

    The CBI counsel told the Duty Magistrate that they needed his custodial interrogation since he was not cooperating with the probe and was going abroad frequently. 

    Rejecting the CBI claim, senior counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi said both charges against his client were false. He said Karti appeared before the CBI and Enforcement Directorate for 30-40 hours and cooperated.

    -IANS

  • 08:04 (IST)

    Following arrest Karti Chidambaram wanted to fly first class to New Delhi: Report

    According to India Today, Karti Chidambaram demanded he be flown first class to New Delhi after his arrest at Chennai airport on Wednesday morning. However, the CBI was firm that rules only allowed travel by economy class. 

    "Karti then tried to persuade Jet Airways to let him use his frequent flyer mileage to get an upgrade. The CBI resisted and managed to get him to fly economy," a senior agency official told India Today TV.

  • 07:56 (IST)

    P Chidambaram cancels Oxford event

    Following son Karti's arrest, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, who was in England at the time, has cancelled his engagements and returned to New Delhi, reported Business Standard. Among his engagements was the Oxford Union debate on the motion “This House Regrets the Partition of India” on Thursday evening.

  • 07:50 (IST)

    Karti's arrest comes days after P Chidambaram filed plea in Supreme Court

    Karti Chidambaram's arrest comes after his father and former finance minister P Chidambaram filed a petition in the Supreme Court alleging “continued harassment” of him and his family, reported The Hindu.

  • 07:41 (IST)

    Karti Chidambaram to be produced before CBI court today

Karti Chidambaram arrest updates: Singhvi told the court that the investigative agency has not issued a single summon to Karti after August 2017. The veteran lawyer and Congress leader asked that if tCBI felt that Karti was non-cooperative, they could have issued fresh summons. "Why did they not do so," he asked.

In a dramatic development in the INX Media case, former finance minister P Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI from Chennai airport on his return from abroad, with the Congress crying "political vendetta" and the government rejecting the charge.

Later in the evening, he was remanded to one-day custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation by a Delhi court.

The CBI on Wednesday justified Karti Chidambaram's arrest in the INX Media case in a Delhi court by taking the ground of his non-cooperation and frequent foreign visits, which was vehemently opposed by the defence counsel, who said his client was not summoned by the central probe agency in the last six months.

File image of Karti Chidambaram. News18

Seeking a 15-day custody of the son of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, the CBI prosecutors contended before duty magistrate Sumeet Anand that Karti had not cooperated in the investigation and he had been repeatedly travelling abroad, which "confirmed the apprehensions of his tampering with the evidence lying abroad against him and others in the form of secret note received from the Ministry of Finance".

CBI prosecutors VK Sharma and Padmini Singh argued that one of the grounds for arresting Karti was that the agency had recorded the statement of Indrani Mukerjea, former director of INX Media (P) Limited, before a magistrate on 17 February, in which she had said an amount of $1 million was paid to Karti on behalf of INX Media at the Hyatt hotel in New Delhi.

Opposing the CBI's arguments, senior advocate AM Singhvi, appearing for Karti, said it was a "bizarre" case and that no grounds for arrest were made out.

"It is a bizarre case at the threshhold. It is not a case of arrest, leave aside police custody or judicial custody," Singhvi told the court while opposing the CBI's remand plea.

He also argued that Karti was summoned twice by the CBI on 23 and 28 August last year and that he was interrogated for 22 hours by the agency, during which he answered all the questions.

"After those two days, I have not received any single summons from the CBI. It is a 180-day silence and then they say, I (Karti) am not cooperating. The fact is that they do not have anything to ask me now," Singhvi said.

Claiming that no reason was given for the arrest, he said, "It is because you (CBI) want to show it to your bosses that you are doing some work."

"Unlike others, I (Karti) am not a 'Hindustan leaver' and instead, I am a 'Hindustan returner'," Singhvi said, adding that Karti was cooperating with the CBI and that the court might impose any condition while releasing him from the agency's custody.

"Am I (Karti) a fugitive from justice," Singhvi, who was assisted by senior advocates Dayan Krishnan and Mohit Mathur, told the court.

The defence counsel argued that the CBI had tried to stop Karti's foreign visits, but he went abroad twice on court orders and another of his visits outside the country was prior to the issuance of the Look-Out Circular.

"Is it fair to say to the court that I (Karti) am not cooperating? It is only to prejudice the court. It is a clear misrepresentation and distortion of facts by the CBI. They did not apprehend anything while I was going out, but arrested me on my return," he said.

Singhvi further said Karti had gone to the UK after taking the Madras High Court's permission and that he was ready to abide by any condition, including surrendering his passport, daily visits to the CBI office and confinement to a city.

"I am not filing any formal bail application, but opposing the remand application. They should have issued a fresh summons and test my non-cooperation, but they arrested me when I landed at the Chennai airport today (Wednesday) at 9 am. There is no allegation of violation of any conditions imposed by the high court," the counsel argued, adding that the arrest was mala fide.

Singhvi further said it was not even an open-and-shut case, but someone struggling to open a 10-year-old case.

He told the court that Karti appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a case filed on similar allegations by the agency as late as 10 days ago and that he was not a repeat offender and remanding him to police custody would add more insult to the injury.

The CBI prosecutors rebutted, saying Singhvi's arguments were false and that Karti had joined the probe only after the Supreme Court's intervention.

They said all the procedures were followed and Karti was informed about the grounds of his arrest. They further argued that Karti had not complied with the Madras High Court's direction to give the itinerary of his stay abroad.

Regarding the defence counsel's argument that the CBI had not filed a status report in any court, claiming that Karti had not cooperated, the prosecutor said the agency was never directed by any court to file any such report.

With inputs from PTI and IANS


Published Date: Mar 01, 2018 16:28 PM | Updated Date: Mar 01, 2018 16:36 PM

