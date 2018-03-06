You are here:
Karti Chidambaram hearing LIVE updates: Patiala House Court reserves order, Karti's fate to be revealed at 4.30 pm

India FP Staff Mar 06, 2018 15:41:59 IST
  • Karti not a terrorist with bomb, says Singhvi

    CBI says case diary of Sunday sighted...shows fresh evidence have come in and says there is concrete proof that he has been tampering evidence. Singhvi's last argument was Karti is not a terrorist with a bomb that he cannot be interrogated without keeping him in custody.

  • 15:27 (IST)

    CBI gave no reasons but kept repeating 'we have to interrogate': Singhvi

  • Singhvi says it comes to 3 factors of flight risk, direct tampering of evidence and non-cooperation 

    Abhishek Manu Singhvi argues, "It comes down to three factors: flight risk, direct tampering of evidence and non-cooperation. This non-cooperation is not by way of answers given but by way of not submitting before the court."

  • 15:12 (IST)

    Delhi court reserves order

    While the Patiala House Court has reserved the order on Karti's bail application, we will come to know if he will get bail or not at 4.30 pm. 

  • 15:01 (IST)

    War of words going on between Mehta and Singhvi

  • Karti can be interrogated without keeping him under custody, says Singhvi

    Speaking in the court, Karti's lawyer Abhishek Mnau Singhvi argues, "None of the conditions by CBI is such that it could not be meet without Karti in custody. It can be done by interrogating, summoning or calling him from 9 am to 6 pm. How is their investigation hampered by not having him in custody ? Singhvi continues, "Mehta is not forwarding material to the judge but is giving his personal opinion or subjective notes which is not credible or relevant . Such notes cannot be the basis to keep me in custody."

  • 14:56 (IST)

    Singhvi counters CBI's claim, says on behalf of Karti, "If I am silent, that does not mean I am non-cooperative"

  • 14:55 (IST)

     
    Karti not cooperating with CBI
     
     
    New revelations have come up in INX Media case which can't be disclosed and Karti is not cooperating, PTI quoted CBI as telling the court. 

  • 14:47 (IST)

    Strong arguments going on in court

  • 14:43 (IST)

    Tushar Mehta speaks in the court

    Key accused Indrani Mukherjea's statement is just one of the evidences, says Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta. 

  • 14:39 (IST)

    Singhvi slams CBI move to keep Karti in custody

    NDTV reports Karti Chidambaram's lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi as saying that " This is a malafide attempt to keep Karti Chidambaram in custody. Tomorrow the CBI may cite more reasons demanding extended custody," 

  • 14:27 (IST)

    Karti seated with CBI officials in Patiala House Court

    According to NDTV, Karti Chidambaram is seated on the left side of the room along with the CBI officials for the hearing. His parents are present at the other side.

  • 14:23 (IST)

    CBI says Karti Chidambaram not cooperating

    In the last four days, there has been substantial progress. It is based on this that CBI seeks nine days remand. CBI says that Karti is not cooperating, adds that he is playing the victim card. 

  • ASG Tushar Mehta makes his remarks

    Tushar Mehta says, "Our investigation is not just about the 164 statements of Indrani. We have more evidence." He asks asks the judge to read a few paragraphs from the documents given earlier in a sealed envelope. "We have recorded the confrontation with Indrani as well which if the judge wants we can put it in front of you," he continues. Mehta adds that some development happened on Monday which has not been told in open court. 

  • Hearing begins

    Hearing has begun now. Tushar Mehta tenders unconditional apology for the delay. 

  • The situation right now

    CBI will file a reply seeking two weeks time to respond. Karthi has filed for bail in Patiala House Court. The plea was filed on Monday. Karti has said that he will be co-operating with the investigation agencies. On the bail application, CBI will file an application seeking 2 weeks to respond. Apart from that. CBI has moved application seeking further 9 days custody. 

  • 13:47 (IST)

    Karti's lawyer Kapil Sibal says no arrest possible 

    Senior Congress leader and lawyer Kapil Sibal, who is representing Karti Chidambaram in the case, told the bench on Tuesday that Karti Chidambaram should not be arrested since there is no FIR by the Enforcement Directorate, NDTV reporrted.

  • 13:40 (IST)

    Recap: Karti's parents  P Chidambaram and Nalini Chidambaram reached Patiala House Court

  • 13:36 (IST)

    Indrani Mukerjea claims on camera that businessman demand $1 mn from her

    Former media executive Indrani Mukerjea has reportedly claimed that Karti Chidambaram demanded $1 million from her, and that she paid him a part of this sum, at a hotel in New Delhi last year. After Firstpost reported on this allegation on 28 February, a confessional video, accessed by Times Now, depicts Indrani making the same allegation, adding that she "doesn't care" about her credibility being questioned by Karti, or his father, former finance minister P Chidambaram, because she recorded her testimony before a magistrate under section 164 of the CrPC. Mukerjea, according to the on-camera revelation released by Times Now, also claimed that she met P Chidambaram in his North Block office.

  • 13:30 (IST)

    CBI cites enormity of the case for seeking extension

  • 13:11 (IST)

    Income Tax tightening its noose around Karti Chidambaram

    According to the Income Tax department, Karti Chidambaram used the money that he received as bribe from Indrani Mukherjee to buy property in the United States. 

  • 13:06 (IST)

    Confusion over the days sought for custody

    While the CBI has sought an extension of custody of Karti Chidambaram, there is confusion over the number of days. While Bar & Bench is reporting that the apex investigation agency has demanded an extension of six days, Live Law is reporting seven days. CNN-News18, on the other hand, is stating that the CBI is seeking 9-day custody of Karti. 

  • 12:55 (IST)

    Karti likely to move Delhi High Court if denied bail

    CBI to seek eight days more of custodial interrogation of Karti Chidambaram in INX Media case. But Karti looks to seek bail, and is likely to move Delhi High Court if denied this relief. CBI wants the hearing in post-lunch session.

  • 12:44 (IST)

    CBI cites joint interrogation of Karti and Indrani

    News18 reports that CBI cited the joint interrogation of Karti and Indrani Mukerjea of INX Media to extend the custody of the businessman. Appearing for Karti, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who also happens to be a senior Congress leader, stressed on personal liberty.

  • 12:40 (IST)

    Supreme Court next hearing on Karti's plea seeking protection from arrest on 8 March

    Supreme Court also sought response from the Enforcement Directorate on Karti Chidambaram's fresh plea seeking protection from arrest. The top court lists matter for hearing on 8 March. 

  • 12:33 (IST)

    ED's action 'serious infringment of fundamental rights', says Karti

    In the petition, Karti said the ED's action is "the serious infringement of the Petitioner's fundamental right to live with dignity guaranteed under Article 21 read with Articles 14 and 19 of the Constitution of India."

  • 12:31 (IST)

    Supreme Court refuses interim relief for Karti

    Supreme Court issued notice to Enforcement Directorate for quashing of all criminal proceedings initiated against him under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with FIPB approval for Aircel-Maxis and INX Media in 2006 and 2007.

    The Bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra has refused to grant interim protection to Karti from arrest by ED Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal,who appeared for Karti said Karti will be arrested by ED once the CBI custody is over (Toda). He submitted that it is the same transactions for which, his client is in CBI custody presently and ED can’t investigate him without any FIR.

  • 12:30 (IST)

    CBI demands 8-day custody of Karti

  • 12:27 (IST)

    Updates for 6 March begin

  • 19:55 (IST)

    CBI not caged parrot but  "singing parrot" of govt:  Kapil Sibal

    The arrest of Karti Chidambaram by the CBI in the INX media case shows that the Indian investigating agencies are no longer caged parrots but "a singing parrot" of the government, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal said.

     
    The senior advocate, who has been representing Karti in the legal battle before the Supreme Court, said this was a case of "pure vendetta" as the CBI was helpless and had to take refuge of a statement by Indrani Mukerjea, an accused charged with murdering her own daughter.

  • 19:42 (IST)

    Watch: Karti Chidambaram being taken out of court

  • 19:05 (IST)

    P Chidambaram maintains stoic silence all through today; 'I'll be vindicated,' shouts Karti Chidambaram

    Karti Chidambaram, who was directly taken into CBI custody until 6 March as soon as the court pronounced its order, shouted across to the media that he will be vindicated, NDTV reported. Meanwhile, his father P Chidambaram maintained a stoic silence, as media personals hurled questions at him, both on his way in and out to the court. 

  • 18:58 (IST)

    Karti allowed to wear gold chains in custody but no to home food; can see lawyers twice a day

    The CBI officials wanted Karti Chidambaram to remove the gold chains he is wearing, when in custody, but he expressed his reluctance to do so. His lawyer told the court that he wears them for religious reasons. At this point the judge had to interfere and ask both parties to not spar on trivial things and proceed with the investigation, NDTV reported. Moreover, Karti's request to be allowed to have home food was turned down. 

  • 18:53 (IST)

    Karti Chidambaram remanded to CBI custody till 6 March

  • 18:45 (IST)

    Karti, CBI officials' snap at each other over use of language

  • 18:41 (IST)

    Court remands Karti Chidambaram to 5 day CBI custody

  • 18:33 (IST)

    CBI based arguments on new evidence previously undhared with us: Karti Chidambaram's lawyers

    Karti Chidambaram's lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi told the press that the CBI failed to prove how the bribe money allegedly travelled, or to provide remittance for the so called pay offs. "Matter has ended on fact that CBI is referring to large volumes of material not shared with us. But we've been able to show there is no case. Now we are leaving the matter to court," Singhvi said. 

  • 18:23 (IST)

    Recap: Karti Chidambaram accused of accepting pay offs in return of govt clearance for FDI in INX media

    Karti Chidambaram is accused of seeking government clearance for foreign investments worth around Rs. 300 crore in television company INX Media in exchange for bribes back in 2007, when his father P Chidambaram was the Union finance minister.

  • 18:21 (IST)

    Court reserves order on Karti Chidambaram's bail plea

  • 18:17 (IST)

    Court allows Karti to meet parents, P Chidambaram, Nalini Chidambaram in court

     Special Judge Sunil Rana, who is hearing the demand of the agency seeking Karti's 14 days custodial interrogation, allowed him to meet his father P Chidambaram and mother Nalini Chidambaram inside courtroom in the presence of investigating officer. The order is expected shortly. 

  • 18:13 (IST)

    ‘No flight risk, tampering with evidence, or non-cooperation’ Singhvi on CBI’s demand for custody

    Pointing out that the legal basis to grant remand, or deny bail are mainly three threats, Singhvi said that Karti CHidambaram was neither at a flight risk, nor could the CBI prove any tampering of evidence, and there is no non-cooperation. 

    He said that Karti has appeared before the agency whenever he was called and therefore there is no basis for arrest or custody. 

  • 18:08 (IST)

    Hearing in case ends, court reserves order

    The special court hearing Karti Chidambaram's bail plea and the CBI's request to a 14-day remand has reserved its order on both these issues. The order is expected shortly. 

  • 17:08 (IST)

    Can't rely on statements of those charged under murder: Abhishek Manu Singhvi

    "How can CBI now cite statements of a couple (Indrani Mikerjea and Peter Mukerjea) which is being prosecuted by the same agency in Sheena Bora murder case and also in INX Media Case? You can't rule out they roped in Chidambarams in INX Media Case to seek certain favours in lieu of it," Singhvi argued. 

  • 16:46 (IST)

    'Karti not linked to companies under lens, invoices without payment useless': Abhishek Manu Singhvi argues in court

    Abhishek Manu Singhvi told the court that the companies under lens for financial irregularities are not linked to Karti Chidambaram or any of his businesses. He also said that the CBI was only floating empty invoices for the benefit of the media. "Mere empty invoices, without proof of any payment being recieved is useless," Singhvi claimed. 

  • 16:36 (IST)

    Congress flags other banking scams in presser, says govt allowed Jatin Mehta, wife to flea India

  • 16:34 (IST)

    Indrani's statement sole basis of arrest, says Abhishek Manu Singhvi 

    Abhishek Manu Singhvi said in court that the that the agency has failed to produce any new facts in the case, from what it had in May 2017 when the case was first registered. He said that the sole basis of arrest was Indrani Mukerjea's statement, which he said was accepted in whispers inside the court. 

  • 16:16 (IST)

    Congress addresses press, slams Narendra Modi govt for silence on scams 

    "Loot and scoot appears to be the modus operandi of thugs under this government," Randeep Surjewala said while addressing a press conference while the court was hearing the bail plea of Karti Chidambaram. 

    The party flagged the several banking scams unearthed recently and questioned the government's silence and inability to bring back absconding accused. 

  • 16:09 (IST)

    CBI claims it has clear evidence against Karti Chidambaram

    There is clear evidence of links between Karti Chidambaram and various companies, the CBI told the court. "We have emails and invoices indicating money was given to Advantage Strategic Consultancy Private Limited (ASCPL) in the time period when INX media received favours," CBI said claiming that all the companies could be traced back to Karti's businesses. 

  • 16:01 (IST)

    ED officials also present in court

  • 15:43 (IST)

    CBI didn't issue single summon to Karti since August 2017: Singhvi

    Times Now reported that Singhvi told the court that the investigative agency has not issued a single summon to Karti after August 2017. The veteran lawyer and Congress leader asked that if tCBI felt that Karti was non-cooperative, they could have issued fresh summons. "Why did they not do so," he asked. 

    He then answered his question by saying that CBI didn't summon him because they did not have anything to ask. 

Karti Chidambaram hearing Latest Updates: After 2 pm, Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta has begun his arguments in the case.  The CBI is claiming that Karti is not cooperating with the investigation and is playing the victim card. The Patiala House Court has reserved the order and will pronounce the verdict at 4.30pm.

Income Tax department has revealed that Karti used the bribe money received from Indrani Mukherjee to buy property worth over three crore rupees in the United States. Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court refused to grant Karti Chidambaram interim protection from arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in alleged money laundering case related to INX Media. Karti, son of former Union minister P Chidambaram, sought quashing of the Enforcement Directorate's summons against him in the INX Media corruption case in a fresh plea. Supreme Court seeks response from ED on Karti Chidambaram's fresh plea seeking protection from arrest, lists matter for 8 March.

In his fresh writ petition, Karti Chidambaram has challenged the summons on the ground that the ED has no jurisdiction to issue such notices based on the FIR lodged by the CBI.

The plea was mentioned today by his counsel before a bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, which agreed to hear it along with related pending matters scheduled for hearing tomorrow.

File image of Karti Chidambaram. PTI

File image of Karti Chidambaram. PTI

The top court had on February 23 refused to stay the summons issued by the ED against Karti -- who is presently in CBI custody in the INX Media money laundering case -- after the CBI said he was "not a common criminal" and his plea for quashing the notice was "a guise for an anticipatory bail plea".

However, the top court had asked Karti to request the competent authority to postpone the ED summons seeking his appearance.

The bench had listed the matter for hearing on March 6 after senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who had appeared for Karti, sought time to file a proper application to challenge the ED proceedings.

The ED had registered a case against him and others in May last year. It registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), the ED's equivalent of a police FIR, against the accused named in a CBI complaint. These included Karti Chidambaram, INX Media and its directors, Peter and Indrani Mukerjea.

An FIR, filed on May 15 last year, had alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media for receiving Rs 305 crore in overseas funds in 2007 when P Chidambaram was Union finance minister.

The apex court was hearing pleas, including the CBI's appeal, challenging the Madras High Court order staying a lookout circular (LOC) issued against Karti Chidambaram.

The CBI had on September 1 last year said there were "good, cogent" reasons for issuing the LOC.

The Chidambarams have denied all the charges made against them.

Earlier, a single judge bench of the Madras High Court had stayed the LOC issued against Karti Chidambaram and others in the graft case.

Later, the apex court considered the CBI appeal and stayed the operation of the high court order staying the LOC.

The Supreme Court, however, has kept to itself another batch of petitions relating to registration of FIR in the corruption case.


Published Date: Mar 06, 2018 15:11 PM | Updated Date: Mar 06, 2018 15:41 PM

