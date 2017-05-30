Karnataka KEA CET 2017 exam results declared: Check grades on karresults.nic.in

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced the results for the Common Entrance Test 2017 on Tuesday. The results were declared at 1.10pm on the official websites: karresults.nic.in and kea.kar.nic.in. The CET results were postponed due to a delay in the announcement of the CBSE Class 12 results 2017.

The Karnataka CET was conducted on 2 and 3 May, 2017 in offline mode at 54 centres across Karnataka and nearly 2 lakh students appeared for the exam. The exam was conducted in multiple choice format in maths, physics, biology and chemistry with 60 marks in each subject.

Nearly 50,000 engineering seats are offered under the CET in various colleges in Karnataka.

The KEA has intentionally delayed the CET results this year since it would have caused inconvenience for both students and teachers had it been declared before CBSE and ICSE results.

As per KEA's schedule, the document verification will begin from 1 June.

Steps to obtain result:

Log kea.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in;

Click on Karnataka Examinations Authority CET Results;

Enter roll number

Download and take a print copy for future reference

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.