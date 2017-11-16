Karnataka doctor's protest: PHANA medicos call off strike, hunger protest in Belagavi to continue

A section of doctors protesting against an amendment bill in Karnataka including Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA) have called off the strike on Thursday. However, the hunger strike in Belagavi will continue, ANI reported. On 13 November, some 50,000 private doctors went on strike in protest against an amendment bill that is intended to regulate their functioning.

A health crisis lurked in Karnataka as doctors across the state on Thursday shut out-patient departments indefinitely, escalating their stir against proposed amendments to an Act to make hospitals accountable for medical negligence. Doctors are opposing the amendments to the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments Act, 2007, which among others propose six months to three years of jail term and a hefty penalty for medical negligence on the part of medical practitioners.

"If the government sets up a law this way, doctors are going to be extremely wary of taking up risky cases, as the bill even proposes imprisoning the doctors for up to three years and imposing a fine of Rs 5 lakh," the President of the Karnataka chapter of the Indian Medical Association DrHN Ravindra told IANS in Bengaluru.

Amid reports that the strike had caused several deaths across the state with the serious patients being unattended to, more than 22,000 doctors went on an indefinite strike in Bengaluru alone, which manifested in the unmanageable rush at government hospitals.

Government-run Victoria Hospital, KC General Hospital and Bowring Hospital, the three prominent hospitals of Bengaluru, saw a sudden rush of patients.

In a casualty of the strike, students of a school at Ramanagar, who were injured after their van collided with a government bus reportedly faced difficulties after a nearby private hospital allegedly refused to accept the case and referred it to Bengaluru, the police said.

