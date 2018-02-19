Karnataka Congress MLA's son Mohammed Haris Nalapad surrenders in Bengaluru, Opposition demands father's resignation

Karnataka Congress MLA NA Haris' son Mohammed Haris Nalapad surrendered at the Cubbon Park Police Station in Bengaluru on Monday, nearly two days after an FIR was filed against him and ten others for allegedly assaulting a man in UB City.

Shortly after he was taken into police custody, BJP and JD(S) workers began protesting outside the Cubbon Park Police Station alleging that the Congress was trying to shield Nalapad, and demanded that MLA NA Haris resign from his position., reported CNN-News18.

According to a News18 report, Bengaluru police commissioner Sunil Kumar had suspended Cubbon Park Circle Inspector Vijay Hadagali for failing to arrest Nalapad earlier.

Nalapad, who is Bengaluru district Youth Congress general secretary, was expelled from the party for six years following the incident, according to News18. President of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, G Parameshwara on Sunday informed of Nalapad's suspension.

The incident took place when Nalapad, with his friends, walked into a pub in UB City around 10 pm. According to India Today, the victim, identified as Vidwath was having dinner in the same pub with his friend. Nalapad and his friends got into an argument with Vidwath when they asked him to sit properly.

Respond to the incident, working president of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee and national spokesperson Dinesh Gundu Rao condemned the attack and said that nobody is above the law.

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday, taking cognisance of the incident, said that "offenders should be punished to the full extent of law regardless of who they are".