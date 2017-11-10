You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Karnataka celebrates Tipu Jayanti amid fear of violence

IndiaFP StaffNov, 10 2017 23:34:20 IST
Bringing the state under a thick security blanket, "Tipu Jayanti" celebrations were held amid protests across Karnataka to mark the birth anniversary of the controversial 18th-century ruler of the erstwhile Mysore kingdom, Tipu Sultan. BJP and Sangh parivar workers staged protest in Madikeri against celebration of Tipu jayanti. M Raghuram

Bringing the state under a thick security blanket, "Tipu Jayanti" celebrations were held amid protests across Karnataka to mark the birth anniversary of the controversial 18th-century ruler of the erstwhile Mysore kingdom, Tipu Sultan. BJP and Sangh parivar workers staged protest in Madikeri against celebration of Tipu jayanti. M Raghuram

About 4,000 policemen have been deployed across Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi districts. Adequate security measures have been taken in Bengaluru as well, said city police commissioner T Suneel Kumar. Virajpet main road wore deserted look on Friday owing to bandh. M Raghuram

About 4,000 policemen have been deployed across Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi districts. Adequate security measures have been taken in Bengaluru as well, said city police commissioner T Suneel Kumar. Virajpet main road wore deserted look on Friday owing to bandh. M Raghuram

In response to Tipu Jayanti Virodhi Samiti's call for bandh, shops, commercial complexes, banks, schools and colleges remained closed in Kodagu district and other places in Karnataka. Since autorickshaws, private buses and jeeps were off the road in both urban and rural pockets, life came to a standstill. Virajpet bus stand wore deserted look on Friday. M Raghuram

In response to Tipu Jayanti Virodhi Samiti's call for bandh, shops, commercial complexes, banks, schools and colleges remained closed in Kodagu district and other places in Karnataka. Since autorickshaws, private buses and jeeps were off the road in both urban and rural pockets, life came to a standstill. Virajpet bus stand wore deserted look on Friday. M Raghuram

The BJP sees Tipu as a "religious bigot" and a "brutal killer", while some Kannada outfits call him anti-Kannada, citing that he had promoted Persian at the cost of the local language. BJP and Sangh parivar workers staged protest in Madikeri against celebration of Tipu jayanti. M Raghuram

The BJP sees Tipu as a "religious bigot" and a "brutal killer", while some Kannada outfits call him anti-Kannada, citing that he had promoted Persian at the cost of the local language. BJP and Sangh parivar workers staged protest in Madikeri against celebration of Tipu jayanti. M Raghuram


Published Date: Nov 10, 2017 11:34 pm | Updated Date: Nov 10, 2017 11:34 pm


Also See





9 Months Episode 13: Here's what the doctor has to say about pre and post-natal care — Part 1



Cricket Scores



Top Stories