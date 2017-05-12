Karnataka to announce 2017 SSLC exam results: You can check your score at karresults.nic.in

After results of second-year pre-university education examinations of Karnataka state board were declared on Thursday, the education department will announce results for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams on Friday.

Students who appeared for their Class X can check their results at 3 pm on Friday. After the official announcement is made, the results will be put up on kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in, where students can check the result using the requisite login credentials.

State education minister Tanveer Sait confirmed the declaration of results through in a tweet on Thursday.

Much awaited PUC results to be announced on 11th may Thursday 2017 at 3.00 PM and SSLC results on 12th may Friday 2017 at 3.00 PM - official — Tanveer sait (@Tannsworld) May 9, 2017

The Class X exams were held in Karnataka from 30 March this year, and 8.77 lakh students had appeared for this. This included 4.69 boys and 4.07 lakh girls.

As this report on The Indian Express mentioned, the board issued separate question papers and answer sheets this year, so that students can take the question papers home. The board also allowed students coming in 15 minutes late into the exam hall after protests from parents. Apart from this, other measures put in place by the education board meant 1,184 examination centres across the state were under the cover of CCTV surveillance, while 40 cameras were also placed at the board offices to avoid cheating.