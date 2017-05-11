Karnataka Board announces 2017 PU exam results: Here's how you can check your score

The result of second-year Pre-University Education examinations of Karnataka Board that were held between 9 March and 27 March will be declared on Thursday, said media reports. Once the official announcement is made, the result will be put up on pue.kar.nic.in where students can check the result using the requisite login credentials. State Education Minister Tanveer Sait confirmed the declaration of results through in a tweet on Thursday.

Much awaited PUC results to be announced on 11th may Thursday 2017 at 3.00 PM and SSLC results on 12th may Friday 2017 at 3.00 PM - official — Tanveer sait (@Tannsworld) May 9, 2017

According to News18, a total of 6,84,490 students had appeared for the examination of which, 3,35,909 are girls and 3,48,563 are boys.

Students have been waiting for the result declaration as admission process higher education courses will begin soon after. An NDTVreport said immediately after the results, the board will begin its re-evaluation process. Candidates who feel unsatisfied with their marks can also apply for revaluation, dates and process of which will be updated once the PUC results are out.

According to The Indian Express, last year, PUC chemistry paper was leaked twice which led to huge protest. This year, the authority was more careful.