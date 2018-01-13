Karnataka BJP members stage statewide protest against CM Siddaramaiah's 'Hindutva terrorist' remark; several detained

Bengaluru: The BJP on Saturday staged a demonstration in Bengaluru against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for his remarks branding members of the party and RSS as "terrorists."

Led by BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje, the party leaders staged a dharna at the Mysuru Bank circle in the heart of the city and blocked the road.

Later, the BJP leaders and workers courted arrest.

Karandlaje accused Siddaramaiah of indulging in "vote bank politics."

Siddaramaiah had recently alleged that BJP, RSS and Bajrang Dal have terrorists within their organisations.

"They are themselves like terrorists in a way. BJP, RSS and Bajrang Dal also have terrorists within," he had said, triggering a war of words between the ruling Congress and the saffron party ahead of the upcoming assembly polls.

Siddaramaiah, who came under intense attack from the BJP for his controversial remarks, however, later called them "Hindutva extremists".