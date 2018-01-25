Karnataka bandh: Visvesvaraya Technological University, Bangalore University postpone exams scheduled for Thursday, get details here

With a state-wide bandh disrupting normal life in Karnataka, the Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) in Belagavi and Bangalore University have rescheduled examinations that were set to be held on Thursday, a report on News18 said.

VTU was supposed to conduct the post-graduate theory exam for first semester MBA students on Thursday, which has now been rescheduled to 5 February. "Due to the Karnataka bandh, the PG theory examinations scheduled on 25 January are postponed to 5 February. The timings will remain unchanged," the official circular stated. The varsity has also published the schedule on its official website, and can be accessed here.

Bangalore University also postponed exams that were to be held on Thursday for undergraduate and postgraduate students. Most of the exams on Thursday were for those enrolled in distance education programmes.

"In view of Karnataka bandh, I Year / III Year BA / BSc / B Com / BBM (DCC/One Time Measure), II year MA / MCom (DCC), and PG DBA / DHRM / DMM / DHA (Regular/DCC) etc, which were scheduled to be held on 25 January, have been rescheduled," the circular read. The notice also stated there is no change in the venue, subject and time of other examinations as notified earlier.

Thursday's bandh was called by pro-Kannada outfits demanding the prime minister's intervention in the Mahadayi river water row with neighbouring Goa.

A major impact of the dawn-to-dusk bandh is being seen in northern districts that come under the Malaprabha river basin. In other parts as well, normal life has been hit, as certain public services were paralysed.

With state-run buses remaining off roads, passengers who had come to the city from outside were stranded at the main bus terminal in Bengaluru.

As a precautionary step, schools and colleges in most parts of the state have declared a holiday.

With inputs from PTI

