Karnataka bandh: Pro-Kannada organisations call for statewide shutdown over water crisis today

Pro-Kannada outfits have called for a state wide bandh on Monday demanding solution to number of issues including Mahadayi river dispute and drinking water crisis in several parts of the state.

The dawn-to-dusk bandh, called by 'Kannada Okoota', an umbrella organisation of Kannada bodies, is unlikely to affect the state capital as public transport services will operate as usual, reportedThe Indian Express.

The protesting organisations have demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention in the river dispute, The News Minutereported. The organisation has also asked for farm loan waiver and removal of Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti activists from Karnataka for their alleged ‘anti Kannada’ activities.

The New Indian Express reported that organisations led by Vatal Nagaraj — social activist and pro-Karanataka supporter — have threatened to pelt stones.

As many as 20,000 police personnel have been deployed across Bengaluru to prevent any disruption as the protesting organisation will be holding march from Town Hall to Freedom Park on Monday, said The Indian Express report.

According to The New Indian Express, 16,000 policemen have been deployed. "More than 200 Hoysala vehicle staff will be patrolling. Apart from this, one water jet, one Quick Response Team platoons are deployed,” a senior police officer is quoted as saying.

Taxi and auto-rickshaw unions have not joined the bandh.

School and colleges will also remain open, however, some exams in Bengaluru University have been postponed and the new dates are yet to be announced. The university has also postponed its seventh semester examinations, reported The Hindu.