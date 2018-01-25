Latest updates: Protests across the state and Bengaluru were more or less peaceful until 10 this morning, when various pro-Kannada organisations came out in support of the 12-hour bandh. Several banks in Mysuru, including State Bank of India and the Mysore Merchants Co-Op Bank Limited, declared holiday as protests in Mysuru gathered steam.
Several protesters burnt tyres near Majestic in Bengaluru where activists also roughed up an effigy of the Goa water minister.
Manjula Jayaraj Naidu, KRV's District president for Nelemangala, says the central government does not have Karnataka's interests at heart and is instead with Goa.
Shopkeepers in Bengaluru said that the cadres of Karnataka Rakshana Vedhike will come soon to shut things down and till then they will keep the shops open. A small squad of police were deployed near the area who said they will ensure peace but will not interfere with the forced closures. Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Thursday, film producer Sa Ra Govindu demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should intervene in the Mahadayi river water sharing row and direct the Goa government to share water with Karnataka.
With BJP chief Amit Shah set to speak in Mysuru amid the 12-hour bandh, 30 Karnataka state police personnel and 30 Railway Protection Forces personnel have been deployed for security at the Mysore railway station.
Sub inspector Santhosh PG tells Firstpost that over 500 police officers have been deployed just at Town Hall in Bengaluru, which is expected to be one of the epicenters of the protest. A procession is expected to be flagged off here and will end in Freedom Park which is two kilometres away.
Wipro and Accenture have declared holiday for their employees in Karnataka in view of the statewide bandh that has called today. In an official statement, Wipro said, "On account of the shutdown called by various organizations, as a precautionary measure, Wipro Limited has declared holiday for employees in Karnataka today. Business Continuity Plans have been invoked to avoid disruption to mission critical project."
While BS Yeddyurappa has been blaming Siddaramaiah for instigating the bandh, the Karnataka chief minister has called dismissed the charge as "baseless". While stating that neither Congress, nor the government, has anything to do with the bandh, he claimed that he has earlier asked BJP to request Kannada organisations against organising the bandh.
Rahul Gandhi will kick start his campaign for the coming Assembly polls on 10 February. During his three-day visit, the first after being made All India Congress Committee chief, he will address a mega conference and conduct a road show.
Stating that party workers are being informed about the bandh, Yeddyurappa said BJP was not calling for a state-wide bandh, but for a bandh in those districts on the day Rahul Gandhi would visit them. "It is to show to Siddaramaiah who is playing politics, that we also know how to play politics as a national party.It is also with an intention to resolve the Mahadayi river water dispute. We are still ready to put in our efforts towards finding resolution, but it is Siddaramaiah who is causing obstruction to it," he added.
In a tit-for-tat move to the bandh call during BJP President Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits to Karnataka, the party's state unit on Wednesday decided to observe district-specific shutdown during Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's state tour.
BJP has termed as "politically motivated" a call for a Karnataka bandh on Thursday and Bengaluru bandh on 4 February by pro-Kannada outfits demanding the prime minister's mediation in the inter-state Mahadayi river water dispute with Goa.
The BJP has alleged government's role in the selection of dates when Shah and Modi are expected to visit the poll bound state to take part in 'Nava Karnataka Parivartana Yatre', organised by the state unit. Pro-Kannada outfits have called for a Karnataka bandh on Thursday when Shah will address a rally in Mysuru and a Bengaluru bandh on 4 February, the day Modi arrives to address a rally.
"We have decided that when Rahul Gandhi comes to Karnataka,we will call for a complete bandh in those districts he will be visiting," BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa said. Speaking to reporters in Madikeri, he said the intention was to seek a clarification from Rahul Gandhi about his stand on releasing Mahadayi river water. Rejecting BJP's charges that the bandhs were instigated by the ruling Congress, Siddaramaiah has termed it as baseless.
Stating that neither Congress, nor the government, has anything to do with the bandh, he had earlier asked BJP to request Kannada organisations against organising the bandh. Yeddyurappa alleged that Siddaramaiah was indulging in this kind of act purposefully with an intention that Shah's programme should not succeed. "But the programme will go on as planned," he said.
Questioning the silence of Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi on the issue, he alleged that Siddaramaiah too has not done anything to convince Goa Congress on the matter.
"Purposefully, a conspiracy has been hatched to project BJP as guilty.I want clarification from the Chief Minister... what is the stand of Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi? What is your (CM) stand? Why you have not made efforts to convince the Opposition Congress in Goa?" he asked.
Karnataka, which has locked horns with neighbouring Goa on sharing Mahadayi River water, is seeking release of 7.56 tmcft water for the Kalasa-Banduri Nala project.
The project is being undertaken to improve drinking water supply to the twin cities of Hubballi-Dharwad and districts of Belagavi and Gadag.
Attempts by Karnataka to amicably solve the issue pending before the Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal through discussion has failed to bear fruit.
Repeated efforts by the state seeking the prime minister's intervention to solve the issue has also not been successful.
Published Date: Jan 25, 2018 11:54 AM | Updated Date: Jan 25, 2018 11:55 AM
Highlights
Colleges and universities shut in Mysuru
All colleges and universities in Mysuru remain shut. Students said that they were informed only after arriving at the college in the morning that it was a holiday.
Input by Nivedita Niranjankumar, Mysore, 101Reporters
BJP workers start arriving at Maharaja College Grounds
With about two hours to go before BJP president Amit Shah speaks, BJP workers have started arriving at the Maharaja College Grounds, but the halls remain devoid of attendees.
Input by Nivedita Niranjankumar, 101Reporters
Commuters face difficulty as buses stop plying; rickshaws asking for thrice the normal far
50-year-old Ruth a passenger from K R Puram in Bangalore had booked a ticket for Kerala to attend a wedding on Thursday. Once she reached Shanti Nagar bus station with her family, they got to know buses aren't running. Her husband was trying to cancel the tickets and Ruth says they have decided to wait at the bus stop until evening with their two children, since the autos were asking thrice the normal fare citing the bandh.
Input from Elizabeth Mani, 101Reporters
Activists rough up Goa water minister's effigy
Activists outside Town Hall in Bengaluru roughed up an effigy of the Goa water minister Vinod Paliencar. The protests across the state and the bandh is held over sharing Mahadayi water between Karnataka and Goa.
Ayswarya Murthy/101Reporters
Pro-Kannada outfits start joining bandh
Several pro-Kannada organisations have started arriving in Bengaluru to lend support to the statewide bandh. Everyone wearing Karnataka colours it is difficult to differentiate between them except when they carry their banners. It's just a uniform sea of red and yellow.
Ayswarya Murthy/101Reporters
At least 4-5 different farmers' and pro-kannada groups are at the Town Hall. More are expected to arrive
Ayswarya Murthy/101Reporters
Town Hall, which was peaceful till 9 this morning, is bustling with protesters who are raising slogans over Mahadayi river water sharing row
Ayswarya Murthy/101Reporters
Banks in Mysuru declare holiday
Most banks in Mysuru, including SBI and Mysore Merchants co-op bank limited, have declared holiday in view of the bandh.
Input by Nivedita Niranjankumar, 101Reporters
Pro-Kannada activists burn a tyre near Majestic in Bengaluru
Pro-Kannada activists burnt tyres near Majestic in Bengaluru while raising slogans demanding Union government's interference in resolving the Mahadayi water dispute with Goa.
Input from Mahesh Bacham, 101Reporters
Pro-Kannada outfits come out in trucks to support 25 January bandh
Support bandh but facing problems without customers, says auto driver in Bengaluru
“While we support the bandh, we are facing problems without customers since morning. Ours (auto drivers’) is a difficult live. I am driving a rented auto and I have to pay dues.” Syed Aslam, an auto driver in Bengaluru.
Input by Mahesh Bacham, 101Reporters
Central government not thinking of Karnataka's interests, says KRV leader
Manjula Jayaraj Naidu, KRV's District president for Nelemangala, says the central government does not have Karnataka's interests at heart and is instead with Goa.
Ayswarya Murthy/101Reporters
Cauvery songs being played in protests
The loudspeakers have arrived at town hall, blasting a song that is, curiously, about Cauvery. Karnataka has had a long-standing dispute with Tamil Nadu over sharing of the Cauvery river water.
Ayswarya Murthy/101Reporters
Slogans raised against the Mahadayi 'injustice' at Town Hall
"We do not wish to disturb police or anyone in the city. Blaming the state government is not right. If Centre takes a decision, why will Karnataka not act?
Let Modi government resolve the issue (by mediating between the two states)."
Video courtesy: Ayswarya Murthy/101Reporters
Inter-state bus services affected by Karnataka bandh
KSRTC control room informs that bus service to destinations outside Karnataka, like Goa and Chennai, will not be available till 4.30pm due to the bandh.
Input from Suneet, 101 Reporters
Women members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike to join protests
Officer bearers of the women's wing of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike arrive at town hall from a protest at Nelemangala. They say hundreds of their women members are expected to join the protests on Thursday.
Ayswarya Murthy/101Reporters
Situation peaceful in Mysuru
Calm prevails in Mysuru where BJP National President Amit Shah will deliver speech at the BJP’s Parivartan rally on Thursday. Traffic policemen patrol the city after KRV members passed by shouting slogans demanding implementation of Kalasa Banduri.
Input by Nivedita Niranjankumar, 101Reporters
WATCH: Protest held in Attibelle in Karnataka over Mahadayi water dispute
No effect of bandh in Kalburgi
Vendors at KR Market try to get some business done before the bandh intensifies
Ayswarya Murthy/101Reporters
Situation normal in Bengaluru
Bengaluru police commissioner office says situation "normal across the city" at 10.00am, adding that no reports of violence breaking out has emerged so far.
Suneet, 101 Reporters
Shopkeeper keeps shop open till pro-Kannada groups come to force shutters down
Siddique Basha, 31, says the cadres of Karnataka Rakshana Vedhike will come soon to shut things down and till then they will keep the shops open. A small squad of police deployed near the area say they will ensure peace but will not interfere with the forced closures.
Ayswarya Murthy/101Reporters
Vatal Nagaraj urges activists to hold peaceful protests in state
Vatal Nagaraj, head of Kannada Okoota, an umbrella organisation of Kannada bodies, who is organising the protest in Karnataka, directed his followers to hold peaceful rallies.
People lock themselves inside shops fearing protesters
Protesters force people to shut their shops at Ananda Rao Circe road. Some people locked themselves inside the shops fearing protesters.
Input by Mahesh Bacham, 101Reporters
Modi should ask Goa govt to give water to our farmers: Karnataka Rakshana Vedike
Jayaprakash C, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike says this is for the Central government to intervene in the Kalasa Banduri issue. He said, "Modi should ask Goa government to give water to the our farmers."
Input by Nivedita/101 reporters
10,000 cops in Mysuru to ensure law and order doesn't deteriorate
"In light of the state wide bandh and Amit Shah's visit, we have been asked to maintain peace and ensure things don't go out of hand. At, least 10,000 police personnel have been deployed across Mysuru. No un-toward incident reported yet," said B Basavaraju, sub-inspector, Mandi police station, Mysore city.
Input by Nivedita Niranjankumar, 101Reporters
Not a single shop open along pivotal NR Road between the Town Hall and KR market
Input: Ayswarya Murthy/101Reporters
If Goa govt can let 98 tmc ft Mahadayi water in the sea, why can't they let us have some of it, asks film producer Govindu
Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, film producer Sa Ra Govindu said, "This is a 30-year-long battle. All we demand is 7.5 tmc ft water from the Goa government. If they can let 98 tmc ft of water to sea, why can’t they let some amount of drinking water to us? What is the Prime Minister doing? What are our legislators doing here? Do they care about farmers’ issue? Let the Prime Minister mediate and resolve this. Let him make his stand clear."
Input by: Mahesh Bacham, 101Reporters.
Snatch keys of vehicles plying on roads: Activists tell protesters
Film producer and Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce president Sa Ra Govindu leads protest in Bengaluru. One of his followers is seen instructing a protester to snatch the key of any vehicle seen plying on roads.
Input by Mahesh Bacham/101Reporters
Support bandh, pro-Kannada activists urge commuters
Pro-Kannada activists urged commuters on Thursday to support the 12-hour bandh in the state. One of the members tried to snatch the key from an auto driver which led to a scuffle near Bangalore Raliway Station.
Input by Mahesh Bacham/101Reporters
Stay off Bengaluru roads, Vatal Nagaraj's Kannada Okoota tells cab drivers
Activist belonging to Kannada Okoota organisation, which called the 12-hour bandh in the state, demanded cab drivers to stay off road in Bengaluru.
Input by: Mahesh Bacham/101Reporters
30 KSPP and 30 RPFpersonnel deployed in Mysuru ahead of Amit Shah's Parivartan Rally
With BJP chief Amit Shah set to speak in Mysuru amid the 12-hour bandh, 30 Karnataka state police personnel and 30 Railway Protection Forces personnel have been deployed for security at the Mysore railway station.
Nivedita/101Reporters
500 cops deployed just outside Town Hall: Venue expected to be epicentre for protest
Sub inspector Santhosh PG tells Firstpost that over 500 police officers have been deployed just at Town Hall in Bengaluru, which is expected to be one of the epicenters of the protest. A procession is expected to be flagged off here and will end in Freedom Park which is two kilometres away.
Ayswarya Murthy/101Reporters
State transport bus services to run as usual
State transport buses are expected to run as usual, but private vehicles may stay off the road. The Bengaluru Metro is also expected to function normally. “If, and only if, there is a hindrance to the safety of the passengers, we will inform the police and stop services,” a Namma Metro spokesperson told NDTV.
However, social media was abuzz with reports saying buses between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are not running as usual, even though there was no official word on it.
Ensure Karnataka Bandh is peaceful: Ramalinga Reddy
Karnataka Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy asked the protesting groups to ensure that the Karnataka Bandh is peaceful without any destruction of property or inconvenience to public. "The bandh has been called keeping the state's interest in mind. Directions have been issued to police in all 30 districts to maintain law and order," Reddy was quoted as saying by Deccan Herald.
"Many organisations, including the association of government employees, will participate in the bandh. All those, who feel injustice has been done to Karnataka, are taking part," he said.
Protests expected to begin at 9 am in Bengaluru
At the Town Hall on JC Road in Bengaluru, police authorities prepare for possible protestors. Some are expected to arrive at 9 am.
Ayswarya Murthy/101Reporters
Accenture and Wipro declare holiday: Unusual calm in Bengaluru
Unusual calm prevails on the streets of Bengaluru. While some of the IT companies, including Accenture and Wipro, have declared holiday, many companies have asked employees to work-from-home.
Petrol pumps and hotels are open.
Image by Pranav Prakash/101 reporters
Wipro declares holiday in Karnataka today
On account of the shutdown called by various organizations, as a precautionary measure, Wipro Limited has declared holiday for employees in Karnataka today. Business Continuity Plans have been invoked to avoid disruption to mission critical project: Wipro statement
Is the water dispute likely to be resolved soon?
The Mahadayi River Water Tribunal is expected to hear the final arguments in the matter in February. According to a report in The Indian Express, the final hearing is expected to take place from 6 February to 22 February.
Tensions between Goa and Karnataka may escalate, here's why
In December, Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar wrote a letter to former Karnataka chief minister BS Yeddyurappa saying that the state was willing to share water from the river for drinking purposes. On 3 January, he also said that sharing of the Mahadayi river with Karnataka is 'inevitable.'
"One has to understand that 52 kilometres of the river runs through Goa, 35 kilometres through Karnataka and 16 kilometres through Maharashtra. As such, sharing of water of the Mahadayi river is inevitable as it is passing through all the three states," he had said.
His statement promptly met with sharp reactions from the Shiv Sena and the Congress. The Sena said it expected Parrikar to "fight like a real son of the soil" against all the attempts to share even a drop of water from the Mahadayi river. His letter to Yeddyurappa was termed as an electoral gambit by the ruling Congress in poll-bound Karnataka. The Hindu points out that the issue has become a heated topic in Karnataka, as there is public anger over non-implementation of the project to divert water to the Malaprabha river.
Read the full report here
What is at the heart of the Mahadayi dispute?
Karnataka, which has locked horns with neighbouring Goa on sharing Mahadayi River water, is seeking release of 7.56 tmcft water for the Kalasa-Banduri Nala project. In Goa, the same river is called Mandovi. The project is being undertaken to improve drinking water supply to the twin cities of Hubballi-Dharwad and districts of Belagavi and Gadag.
Siddaramaiah distances himself from bandh
Rejecting BJP's charges that the bandh were instigated by the ruling Congress,Siddaramaiah has termed it as baseless, PTI reported. Stating that neither Congress, nor the government,has anything to do with the bandh, he had earlier asked BJP to request Kannada organisations against organising the bandh.
Bus services in parts of North Karnataka likely to be affected
The bandh has been supported by a few taxi and auto-drivers' union. However, reports said that app-based cabs will run in Bengaluru.
Most public transport services, however, will function without hindrance on Thursday in most parts of Karnataka, reports said. However, KSRTC Employee Federation, said, "The drivers of North West Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation buses have decided to support the bandh. Bus services in parts of North Karnataka are likely to be hit."
Vatal Nagaraj called for the 12-hour bandh
A 12-hour bandh, from 6 am to 6 pm, has been called by veteran activist and former MLA Vatal Nagaraj-led 'Kannada Okkuta’ and other fringe outfits. The bandh is said to also be supported by few taxi and auto-drivers' union.
When Rahul visits Karnataka, will call for bandh only in those districts that he is visiting
Rahul Gandhi will kick start his campaign for the coming Assembly polls on 10 February. During his three-day visit, the first after being made All India Congress Committee chief, he will address a mega conference and conduct a road show.
Stating that party workers are being informed about the bandh, Yeddyurappa said BJP was not calling for a state-wide bandh, but for a bandh in those districts on the day Rahul Gandhi would visit them. "It is to show to Siddaramaiah who is playing politics, that we also know how to play politics as a national party.It is also with an intention to resolve the Mahadayi river water dispute. We are still ready to put in our efforts towards finding resolution, but it is Siddaramaiah who is causing obstruction to it," he added.
Why today: BJP asks Congress
The BJP has alleged government's role in the selection of dates when Shah and Modi are expected to visit the poll bound state to take part in 'Nava Karnataka Parivartana Yatre', organised by the state unit. Pro-Kannada outfits have called for a Karnataka bandh today when Shah will address a rally in Mysuru and a Bengaluru bandh on February 4, the day Modi arrives here to address a rally.
"We have decided that when Rahul Gandhi comes to Karnataka,we will call for a complete bandh in those districts he will be visiting,"BJP state President B S Yeddyurappa said.
Postpone or reschedule exams, says deputy commissioner
Deccan Herald quoted the deputy commissioner as saying that educational institutions will function on Thursday, but the DDPI and DDPU have been directed to either postpone or reschedule the exams scheduled for Thursday.
BSY threatens bandh during Rahul's Karnataka visit
In a tit-for-tat move to the bandh call during BJP President Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits to Karnataka, the party's state unit today decided to observe district specific shutdown during Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's state tour.
BJP has termed as "politically motivated" a call for a Karnataka bandh tomorrow and Bengaluru bandh on February 4 by pro-Kannada outfits demanding the Prime Minister's mediation in the inter-state Mahadayi river water dispute with Goa.
Buses, metro, private cabs likely to run; schools, govt offices to stay shut
The state-wide bandh called by Karnataka organisations and farmers on Thursday is expected to affect life across the state and capital Bengaluru.
Private schools and government offices are expected to remain closed in view of the bandh. Citing safety issues, the Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka said member-schools would remain closed on Thursday.
Since the holiday hinders teachers from covering the syllabus ahead of the upcoming exams, schools will conduct additional classes on Saturday. However, association members also felt that 25 January be most probably be declared a holiday since no one knows what preparations are in place to handle the law and order situation in the city.
Read more
11:55 (IST)
Colleges and universities shut in Mysuru
All colleges and universities in Mysuru remain shut. Students said that they were informed only after arriving at the college in the morning that it was a holiday.
Input by Nivedita Niranjankumar, Mysore, 101Reporters
11:51 (IST)
BJP workers start arriving at Maharaja College Grounds
With about two hours to go before BJP president Amit Shah speaks, BJP workers have started arriving at the Maharaja College Grounds, but the halls remain devoid of attendees.
Input by Nivedita Niranjankumar, 101Reporters
11:39 (IST)
Commuters face difficulty as buses stop plying; rickshaws asking for thrice the normal far
50-year-old Ruth a passenger from K R Puram in Bangalore had booked a ticket for Kerala to attend a wedding on Thursday. Once she reached Shanti Nagar bus station with her family, they got to know buses aren't running. Her husband was trying to cancel the tickets and Ruth says they have decided to wait at the bus stop until evening with their two children, since the autos were asking thrice the normal fare citing the bandh.
Input from Elizabeth Mani, 101Reporters
11:36 (IST)
Activists rough up Goa water minister's effigy
Activists outside Town Hall in Bengaluru roughed up an effigy of the Goa water minister Vinod Paliencar. The protests across the state and the bandh is held over sharing Mahadayi water between Karnataka and Goa.
Ayswarya Murthy/101Reporters
11:32 (IST)
Pro-Kannada outfits start joining bandh
Several pro-Kannada organisations have started arriving in Bengaluru to lend support to the statewide bandh. Everyone wearing Karnataka colours it is difficult to differentiate between them except when they carry their banners. It's just a uniform sea of red and yellow.
Ayswarya Murthy/101Reporters
11:28 (IST)
At least 4-5 different farmers' and pro-kannada groups are at the Town Hall. More are expected to arrive
Ayswarya Murthy/101Reporters
11:27 (IST)
Town Hall, which was peaceful till 9 this morning, is bustling with protesters who are raising slogans over Mahadayi river water sharing row
Ayswarya Murthy/101Reporters
11:24 (IST)
Banks in Mysuru declare holiday
Most banks in Mysuru, including SBI and Mysore Merchants co-op bank limited, have declared holiday in view of the bandh.
Input by Nivedita Niranjankumar, 101Reporters
11:20 (IST)
Pro-Kannada activists burn a tyre near Majestic in Bengaluru
Pro-Kannada activists burnt tyres near Majestic in Bengaluru while raising slogans demanding Union government's interference in resolving the Mahadayi water dispute with Goa.
Input from Mahesh Bacham, 101Reporters
11:12 (IST)
Pro-Kannada outfits come out in trucks to support 25 January bandh
10:46 (IST)
Support bandh but facing problems without customers, says auto driver in Bengaluru
“While we support the bandh, we are facing problems without customers since morning. Ours (auto drivers’) is a difficult live. I am driving a rented auto and I have to pay dues.” Syed Aslam, an auto driver in Bengaluru.
Input by Mahesh Bacham, 101Reporters
10:40 (IST)
Central government not thinking of Karnataka's interests, says KRV leader
Manjula Jayaraj Naidu, KRV's District president for Nelemangala, says the central government does not have Karnataka's interests at heart and is instead with Goa.
Ayswarya Murthy/101Reporters
10:37 (IST)
Cauvery songs being played in protests
The loudspeakers have arrived at town hall, blasting a song that is, curiously, about Cauvery. Karnataka has had a long-standing dispute with Tamil Nadu over sharing of the Cauvery river water.
Ayswarya Murthy/101Reporters
10:32 (IST)
Slogans raised against the Mahadayi 'injustice' at Town Hall
"We do not wish to disturb police or anyone in the city. Blaming the state government is not right. If Centre takes a decision, why will Karnataka not act?
Let Modi government resolve the issue (by mediating between the two states)."
Video courtesy: Ayswarya Murthy/101Reporters
10:28 (IST)
Inter-state bus services affected by Karnataka bandh
KSRTC control room informs that bus service to destinations outside Karnataka, like Goa and Chennai, will not be available till 4.30pm due to the bandh.
Input from Suneet, 101 Reporters
10:27 (IST)
Women members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike to join protests
Officer bearers of the women's wing of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike arrive at town hall from a protest at Nelemangala. They say hundreds of their women members are expected to join the protests on Thursday.
Ayswarya Murthy/101Reporters
10:25 (IST)
Situation peaceful in Mysuru
Calm prevails in Mysuru where BJP National President Amit Shah will deliver speech at the BJP’s Parivartan rally on Thursday. Traffic policemen patrol the city after KRV members passed by shouting slogans demanding implementation of Kalasa Banduri.
Input by Nivedita Niranjankumar, 101Reporters
10:21 (IST)
WATCH: Protest held in Attibelle in Karnataka over Mahadayi water dispute
10:20 (IST)
No effect of bandh in Kalburgi
10:16 (IST)
Vendors at KR Market try to get some business done before the bandh intensifies
Ayswarya Murthy/101Reporters
10:15 (IST)
Situation normal in Bengaluru
Bengaluru police commissioner office says situation "normal across the city" at 10.00am, adding that no reports of violence breaking out has emerged so far.
Suneet, 101 Reporters
10:13 (IST)
Shopkeeper keeps shop open till pro-Kannada groups come to force shutters down
Siddique Basha, 31, says the cadres of Karnataka Rakshana Vedhike will come soon to shut things down and till then they will keep the shops open. A small squad of police deployed near the area say they will ensure peace but will not interfere with the forced closures.
Ayswarya Murthy/101Reporters
09:58 (IST)
Vatal Nagaraj urges activists to hold peaceful protests in state
Vatal Nagaraj, head of Kannada Okoota, an umbrella organisation of Kannada bodies, who is organising the protest in Karnataka, directed his followers to hold peaceful rallies.
09:56 (IST)
People lock themselves inside shops fearing protesters
Protesters force people to shut their shops at Ananda Rao Circe road. Some people locked themselves inside the shops fearing protesters.
Input by Mahesh Bacham, 101Reporters
09:51 (IST)
Modi should ask Goa govt to give water to our farmers: Karnataka Rakshana Vedike
Jayaprakash C, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike says this is for the Central government to intervene in the Kalasa Banduri issue. He said, "Modi should ask Goa government to give water to the our farmers."
Input by Nivedita/101 reporters
09:49 (IST)
10,000 cops in Mysuru to ensure law and order doesn't deteriorate
"In light of the state wide bandh and Amit Shah's visit, we have been asked to maintain peace and ensure things don't go out of hand. At, least 10,000 police personnel have been deployed across Mysuru. No un-toward incident reported yet," said B Basavaraju, sub-inspector, Mandi police station, Mysore city.
Input by Nivedita Niranjankumar, 101Reporters
09:44 (IST)
Not a single shop open along pivotal NR Road between the Town Hall and KR market
Input: Ayswarya Murthy/101Reporters
09:40 (IST)
If Goa govt can let 98 tmc ft Mahadayi water in the sea, why can't they let us have some of it, asks film producer Govindu
Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, film producer Sa Ra Govindu said, "This is a 30-year-long battle. All we demand is 7.5 tmc ft water from the Goa government. If they can let 98 tmc ft of water to sea, why can’t they let some amount of drinking water to us? What is the Prime Minister doing? What are our legislators doing here? Do they care about farmers’ issue? Let the Prime Minister mediate and resolve this. Let him make his stand clear."
Input by: Mahesh Bacham, 101Reporters.
09:34 (IST)
Snatch keys of vehicles plying on roads: Activists tell protesters
Film producer and Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce president Sa Ra Govindu leads protest in Bengaluru. One of his followers is seen instructing a protester to snatch the key of any vehicle seen plying on roads.
Input by Mahesh Bacham/101Reporters
09:30 (IST)
Support bandh, pro-Kannada activists urge commuters
Pro-Kannada activists urged commuters on Thursday to support the 12-hour bandh in the state. One of the members tried to snatch the key from an auto driver which led to a scuffle near Bangalore Raliway Station.
Input by Mahesh Bacham/101Reporters
09:27 (IST)
Stay off Bengaluru roads, Vatal Nagaraj's Kannada Okoota tells cab drivers
Activist belonging to Kannada Okoota organisation, which called the 12-hour bandh in the state, demanded cab drivers to stay off road in Bengaluru.
Input by: Mahesh Bacham/101Reporters
09:19 (IST)
30 KSPP and 30 RPFpersonnel deployed in Mysuru ahead of Amit Shah's Parivartan Rally
With BJP chief Amit Shah set to speak in Mysuru amid the 12-hour bandh, 30 Karnataka state police personnel and 30 Railway Protection Forces personnel have been deployed for security at the Mysore railway station.
Nivedita/101Reporters
09:12 (IST)
500 cops deployed just outside Town Hall: Venue expected to be epicentre for protest
Sub inspector Santhosh PG tells Firstpost that over 500 police officers have been deployed just at Town Hall in Bengaluru, which is expected to be one of the epicenters of the protest. A procession is expected to be flagged off here and will end in Freedom Park which is two kilometres away.
Ayswarya Murthy/101Reporters
08:58 (IST)
State transport bus services to run as usual
State transport buses are expected to run as usual, but private vehicles may stay off the road. The Bengaluru Metro is also expected to function normally. “If, and only if, there is a hindrance to the safety of the passengers, we will inform the police and stop services,” a Namma Metro spokesperson told NDTV.
However, social media was abuzz with reports saying buses between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are not running as usual, even though there was no official word on it.
08:54 (IST)
Ensure Karnataka Bandh is peaceful: Ramalinga Reddy
Karnataka Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy asked the protesting groups to ensure that the Karnataka Bandh is peaceful without any destruction of property or inconvenience to public. "The bandh has been called keeping the state's interest in mind. Directions have been issued to police in all 30 districts to maintain law and order," Reddy was quoted as saying by Deccan Herald.
"Many organisations, including the association of government employees, will participate in the bandh. All those, who feel injustice has been done to Karnataka, are taking part," he said.
08:51 (IST)
Protests expected to begin at 9 am in Bengaluru
At the Town Hall on JC Road in Bengaluru, police authorities prepare for possible protestors. Some are expected to arrive at 9 am.
Ayswarya Murthy/101Reporters
08:41 (IST)
Accenture and Wipro declare holiday: Unusual calm in Bengaluru
Unusual calm prevails on the streets of Bengaluru. While some of the IT companies, including Accenture and Wipro, have declared holiday, many companies have asked employees to work-from-home.
Petrol pumps and hotels are open.
Image by Pranav Prakash/101 reporters
08:38 (IST)
Visuals of the bandh from Hubli
08:36 (IST)
Wipro declares holiday in Karnataka today
On account of the shutdown called by various organizations, as a precautionary measure, Wipro Limited has declared holiday for employees in Karnataka today. Business Continuity Plans have been invoked to avoid disruption to mission critical project: Wipro statement
08:28 (IST)
Is the water dispute likely to be resolved soon?
The Mahadayi River Water Tribunal is expected to hear the final arguments in the matter in February. According to a report in The Indian Express, the final hearing is expected to take place from 6 February to 22 February.
08:27 (IST)
Tensions between Goa and Karnataka may escalate, here's why
In December, Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar wrote a letter to former Karnataka chief minister BS Yeddyurappa saying that the state was willing to share water from the river for drinking purposes. On 3 January, he also said that sharing of the Mahadayi river with Karnataka is 'inevitable.'
"One has to understand that 52 kilometres of the river runs through Goa, 35 kilometres through Karnataka and 16 kilometres through Maharashtra. As such, sharing of water of the Mahadayi river is inevitable as it is passing through all the three states," he had said.
His statement promptly met with sharp reactions from the Shiv Sena and the Congress. The Sena said it expected Parrikar to "fight like a real son of the soil" against all the attempts to share even a drop of water from the Mahadayi river. His letter to Yeddyurappa was termed as an electoral gambit by the ruling Congress in poll-bound Karnataka. The Hindu points out that the issue has become a heated topic in Karnataka, as there is public anger over non-implementation of the project to divert water to the Malaprabha river.
Read the full report here
08:09 (IST)
What is at the heart of the Mahadayi dispute?
Karnataka, which has locked horns with neighbouring Goa on sharing Mahadayi River water, is seeking release of 7.56 tmcft water for the Kalasa-Banduri Nala project. In Goa, the same river is called Mandovi. The project is being undertaken to improve drinking water supply to the twin cities of Hubballi-Dharwad and districts of Belagavi and Gadag.
08:08 (IST)
Siddaramaiah distances himself from bandh
Rejecting BJP's charges that the bandh were instigated by the ruling Congress,Siddaramaiah has termed it as baseless, PTI reported. Stating that neither Congress, nor the government,has anything to do with the bandh, he had earlier asked BJP to request Kannada organisations against organising the bandh.
08:02 (IST)
Bus services in parts of North Karnataka likely to be affected
The bandh has been supported by a few taxi and auto-drivers' union. However, reports said that app-based cabs will run in Bengaluru.
Most public transport services, however, will function without hindrance on Thursday in most parts of Karnataka, reports said. However, KSRTC Employee Federation, said, "The drivers of North West Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation buses have decided to support the bandh. Bus services in parts of North Karnataka are likely to be hit."
07:45 (IST)
Vatal Nagaraj called for the 12-hour bandh
A 12-hour bandh, from 6 am to 6 pm, has been called by veteran activist and former MLA Vatal Nagaraj-led 'Kannada Okkuta’ and other fringe outfits. The bandh is said to also be supported by few taxi and auto-drivers' union.
07:36 (IST)
When Rahul visits Karnataka, will call for bandh only in those districts that he is visiting
Rahul Gandhi will kick start his campaign for the coming Assembly polls on 10 February. During his three-day visit, the first after being made All India Congress Committee chief, he will address a mega conference and conduct a road show.
Stating that party workers are being informed about the bandh, Yeddyurappa said BJP was not calling for a state-wide bandh, but for a bandh in those districts on the day Rahul Gandhi would visit them. "It is to show to Siddaramaiah who is playing politics, that we also know how to play politics as a national party.It is also with an intention to resolve the Mahadayi river water dispute. We are still ready to put in our efforts towards finding resolution, but it is Siddaramaiah who is causing obstruction to it," he added.
07:34 (IST)
Why today: BJP asks Congress
The BJP has alleged government's role in the selection of dates when Shah and Modi are expected to visit the poll bound state to take part in 'Nava Karnataka Parivartana Yatre', organised by the state unit. Pro-Kannada outfits have called for a Karnataka bandh today when Shah will address a rally in Mysuru and a Bengaluru bandh on February 4, the day Modi arrives here to address a rally.
"We have decided that when Rahul Gandhi comes to Karnataka,we will call for a complete bandh in those districts he will be visiting,"BJP state President B S Yeddyurappa said.
07:30 (IST)
Postpone or reschedule exams, says deputy commissioner
Deccan Herald quoted the deputy commissioner as saying that educational institutions will function on Thursday, but the DDPI and DDPU have been directed to either postpone or reschedule the exams scheduled for Thursday.
07:17 (IST)
BSY threatens bandh during Rahul's Karnataka visit
In a tit-for-tat move to the bandh call during BJP President Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits to Karnataka, the party's state unit today decided to observe district specific shutdown during Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's state tour.
BJP has termed as "politically motivated" a call for a Karnataka bandh tomorrow and Bengaluru bandh on February 4 by pro-Kannada outfits demanding the Prime Minister's mediation in the inter-state Mahadayi river water dispute with Goa.
22:34 (IST)
Buses, metro, private cabs likely to run; schools, govt offices to stay shut
The state-wide bandh called by Karnataka organisations and farmers on Thursday is expected to affect life across the state and capital Bengaluru.
Private schools and government offices are expected to remain closed in view of the bandh. Citing safety issues, the Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka said member-schools would remain closed on Thursday.
Since the holiday hinders teachers from covering the syllabus ahead of the upcoming exams, schools will conduct additional classes on Saturday. However, association members also felt that 25 January be most probably be declared a holiday since no one knows what preparations are in place to handle the law and order situation in the city.
Read more