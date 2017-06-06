Karnataka: 21-year-old pregnant Muslim woman burnt alive by parents for marrying a Dalit

In a horrific incident of honour killing, a 21-year-old pregnant woman was allegedly burnt alive on Saturday night by her parents in Karnataka's Bijapur district.

According to a report in The News Minute, Banu Begam and a 24-year-old Dalit man Sayabanna Sharanappa Konnur, both residents of Gundakanala village, were in a relationship. After the girl's parents refused to accept their marriage, the couple decided to elope to Goa. They returned home after she got pregnant, with the hope that they will have to accept their marriage.

However, the parents did not accept it. They wanted her to leave Sayabanna. After the couple refused, they were brutally assaulted by her family members.

International Business Times quoted Talikote Deputy Superintendent PK Patil as saying, "Banu's parents wanted her to leave Sayabanna and the boy's father was also not too pleased either. On Saturday night, when the couple refused to give in to their families' demands, Sayabanna's father, along with Banu's mother, brother and sister brutally assaulted him."

Sayabanna managed to escape with bite marks all over his body but Banu Begam could not escape. When Sayabanna returned with police, the family members had set her on fire.

Sayabanna received minor injuries while trying to douse the fire but was unsuccessful.

As per The Hindu, police have arrested her brother Akbar; Ramzanbi (mother), Davalbi (sister), and Jilani (sister’s husband). They have been booked for murder and assault.