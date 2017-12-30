Kargil martyr's widow dies after hospital denies treatment over not furnishing Aadhaar card

Chandigarh: In a shocking incident, a Kargil martyr's widow was denied treatment in a private hospital in Haryana's Sonipat town and lost her life for not having an Aadhaar card to get her admitted.

Two days after the incident came to light, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday assured that an inquiry would be held into the incident.

The victim, Shakuntala, was accompanied by her son to the hospital on 28 December.

According to reports, the hospital authorities insisted that the Aadhaar card of the patient was a must for getting admission to the hospital.

Pavan Kumar said his mother was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition and her treatment was not started even after he showed her Aadhaar card on his phone.

"I said that I will get the Aadhaar card and asked the hospital to begin her treatment meanwhile. But the hospital refused to do so," he alleged.

Hospital authorities have refuted the allegations.

Khattar told reporters in Karnal city that an inquiry would be conducted into her death.

"I have received information about it. We will conduct an inquiry and punish those found guilty," he said.

The hospital authorities clarified that the Aadhaar card was mandatory only for documentation process and not for getting the treatment.