Kapil Sibal says Judge Loya's death must be probed, Congress will collaborate if SC sets up SIT

Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Wednesday said that special CBI judge BH Loya's death must be probed as his sister has raised doubts at a press conference in New Delhi. Sibal said the "truth is to be investigated... Loya talked of pressure and right now democracy is under threat," NDTV reported.

Sibal went on to say, "If the sister and father said they are 'in grave doubts' and the demeanour of the young man (Loya's son) should make us draw our own conclusions."

If the Supreme Court sets up a Special Investigation Committee (SIT) then the Congress will collaborate with it, Sibal said at the press conference.

Earlier on 18 January, the Congress had described as "unnatural" the BJP's opposition to its demand for an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Loya in Nagpur about three years ago.

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi told reporters his party has been demanding a probe into judge Loya's death, but the BJP is opposing the demand.

Earlier on 12 January, Congress had said "democracy is in danger" after four senior-most Supreme Court judges came out in the open to say that the situation in the apex court was "not in order".

Congress president Rahul Gandhi had described the concerns expressed by four apex court judges over the institution's functioning as "extremely important", and sought a probe into Loya's death by the "highest level" of the apex court.

