Kapil Sharma vs Arvind Kejriwal: BJP asks Delhi CM to either quit or go to jail

IndiaIANSMay, 08 2017 14:06:00 IST
File image of Arvind Kejriwal. Getty Images

New Delhi: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Monday asked chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to either resign or go to jail after a sacked minister hurled corruption charges at him.

Tiwari referred to the Aam Aadmi Party leader's 10 May, 2013 tweet: "Should people just resign for corruption or should they be sent to jail for corruption?"

The BJP leader asked Kejriwal to decide his fate. "Either (go to) jail or resign. Please decide Arvind Kejriwalji as being (the) CM of Delhi you can decide for people of Delhi. Only you said it."

Sacked Water Minister Kapil Mishra on Sunday alleged that Kejriwal took Rs 2 crore in cash from cabinet colleague Satyendar Jain.


Published Date: May 08, 2017 02:06 pm | Updated Date: May 08, 2017 02:06 pm

