You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News
  3. Kapil Sharma alleges Arvind Kejriwal took Rs 2 crore from Satyendra Jain; BJP demands CM's resignation

Kapil Sharma alleges Arvind Kejriwal took Rs 2 crore from Satyendra Jain; BJP demands CM's resignation

IndiaIANSMay, 07 2017 13:06:04 IST
File image of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. PTI

File image of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. PTI

New Delhi: The BJP on Sunday demanded Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's resignation after sacked minister Kapil Mishra alleged he took Rs 2 crore in cash from Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

"Kejriwal has no moral right to hold the post of chief minister. He must resign immediately," Bharatiya Janata Party Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari said.

"I have said a number of times that Kejriwal is directly involved in corruption. Mishra's allegations have proved our point," Tiwari said.

The BJP leader said a case must be filed on the basis of the allegations made by Mishra, who was sacked from the Delhi government on Saturday night.

Mishra on Sunday alleged that he saw Kejriwal take Rs 2 crore from Jain at his residence.

Follow the live coverage of AAP crisis here.


Published Date: May 07, 2017 12:59 pm | Updated Date: May 07, 2017 01:06 pm

Also See







T20 LEAGUE SCHEDULE
MatchDateDetails
1May 7RCB Vs KKR
2May 7KXIP Vs GL
3May 8SRH Vs MI
4May 9KXIP Vs KKR
5May 10GL Vs DD
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores