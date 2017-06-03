Kapil Mishra lodges complaint against AAP legislators for assault inside the Delhi Assembly

New Delhi: Three days after he was assaulted by AAP legislators inside the Delhi Assembly, sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra on Saturday filed a complaint at the Civil Lines police station.

Police said they have received a complaint but no FIR has been lodged till now.

On 31 May, during a special session of the Assembly convened to pass the state Goods and Services Tax Bill, Mishra had held out a banner levelling allegations of graft against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and minister Satyendar Jain.

A few AAP MLAs, including Madan Lal, Jarnail Singh, Jagdeep Singh and Amanatullah Khan, were seen pushing, shoving and hitting Mishra before he was dragged out of the House by marshals.

In his complaint, Mishra has demanded that an FIR be lodged against Lal, Singh and Khan, who attacked him with the "sole intention of killing" him inside the assembly.

He has also alleged in his complaint that Lal kept strangulating him "very forcefully" and had the marshals not arrived on time, he would "have surely choked to death".

He said that no medical examination was carried out at the time of the incident but that there is sufficient video evidence of the attack.

Mishra, who held the portfolios of water and tourism in the Delhi government, was first removed from the cabinet over "non-performance" and then suspended from the party after he alleged that Kejriwal accepted "Rs 2 crore in cash" from Jain.

Since then, he has been levelling a series of charges, mostly related to alleged financial irregularities in the AAP government, and had also gone on an indefinite fast seeking details of foreign trips made by some top leaders of the party.