Kapil Mishra faints after conducting press conference alleging irregularities in Arvind Kejriwal's AAP

New Delhi: Sacked Delhi Water Minister Kapil Mishra on Sunday fainted during a press conference at his official residence here and was rushed to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

Mishra, who is on hunger strike since Wednesday at his official residence here, demanding that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should reveal the source of funding of the foreign trips of five Aam Aadmi Party leaders, fainted while making a presentation on the irregularities regarding the financial transactions of the party.

Mishra was removed as Delhi's Water Minister on 6 March in a sudden move and was later suspended from the AAP. He then said he saw Kejriwal taking Rs 2 crore from Health Minister Satyendra Jain.

Addressing a press conference, Mishra alleged that the AAP had over Rs 45 crore in its bank account during the financial year of 2013-2014 whereas the party in its declaration to the EC had showed an income of around Rs 9 crore.

Mishra alleged that the party concealed around Rs 36 crore from the party workers and government.

He said the party has accumulated the money through shell companies.

Mishra made a presentation during the press conference claiming false information was given by the AAP to the EC regarding its bank accounts, and, subsequently converted black money into white through hawala transactions.

With inputs from IANS