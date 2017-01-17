Kanpur train tragedy: Police source claims evidence points to ISI involvement in accident

If the police claims regarding the alleged involvement of cross border intelligence agency in the train accident near Kanpur are to be believed, then the country is sitting on a dangerous security time bomb.

The evidences gathered by the Bihar police while investigating into a case related to bomb planting on a railway track at Ghorasahan in east Champaran has indicated alleged involvement of Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI. The ISI is believed to have made deeper inroads into attacking the very fabric of life of the country as is evident in this first attempt to sabotage India.

If there is an iota of truth in this rail sabotage story — as claimed by the sources in the police—it’ll be the first of its kind of terrorism in India. Without any bomb explosion, but giving it a shape of accident by removing the fish plate from the track.

The Bihar police have arrested three persons in Motihari, who were allegedly involved in planting improvised explosive device (IED) on a rail track at Ghorasahan – close to India-Nepal border. According to police, while investigating the case, they stumbled upon one of the accused who revealed his involvement in the accident of Sealdah-Ajmer Express at Rura near Kanpur in December 2016.

“We tracked IEDs on rail track near Ghodasaran and a major accident could be averted. Following investigation, we arrested three persons in Motihari and three in Nepal. Among them, one accused Moti Paswan revealed that he was involved in causing the train accident near Kanpur in December,” Jitendra Rana, Superintendent of Police, Motihari told Firstpost.

Is there ISI hand in the case?

Motihari (Bihar): Police arrested 3 persons in connection with IED recovered on Ghorasahan railway track on Oct 1 2016: SP Jitendra Rana pic.twitter.com/0HqGsfyyrM — ANI (@ANI_news) January 17, 2017

Arrested persons were given more targets, probe underway to find their links with Kanpur train accident: SP Jitendra Rana pic.twitter.com/KeP5Ibco1u — ANI (@ANI_news) January 17, 2017

Accused were given Rs 3 Lakh to blow raly track at Ghorasahan. Their links in Nepal, Dubai & other places being probed: SP Jitendra Rana pic.twitter.com/sg8E100LpE — ANI (@ANI_news) January 17, 2017

“I’m not saying that the ISI is involved in planting of IEDs on railway track or in the accident near Kanpur. During investigation, Paswan told us that he got money from Nepal-based accused Brijkishor Giri. Accused were given Rs 3 Lakh to blow railway track at Ghorasahan. We’re investigating on who funded Giri to get the job done. Their links in Nepal, Dubai and other places are being probed. The evidences indicate funding from Nepal. We’ve cracked the case and will inform the central intelligence agencies concerned,” added Rana.

According to a police source, who didn’t want to be named, the evidence strongly indicates ‘ISI hand in the case’.

“The police have done a thorough investigation and tracked the funding route. One of the accused arrested also revealed that they were given targets to cause sabotage. It indicates ISI’s alleged involvement,” the source said.

Central Intelligence agencies to be roped in

The Bihar police have reportedly communicated with the central intelligence agencies for further investigation. It’s learnt that the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) will step into the probe.

Is this the first attempt by ISI?

Counter-terrorism analyst Anil Kamboj said, “If it’s proved that ISI was involved in the train accident near Kanpur or planting of IED on rail track near Ghodasaran, it’s dangerous and will be first-of-its-kind. However, we shouldn’t forget the Gurudaspur terrorist attack incident in July 2015. Investigations had revealed that Pakistani terrorists had planted RDX to blow the rail track before attacking the Dinanagar police station.”

Was there ISI involvement in previous cases?

Investigations into the Gurdaspur terrorist attack revealed that 270 passengers had miraculously escape on 27 July, 2015 as two trains passed the point where the Pakistan-based militants planted 2.5 kg RDX to blow the rail track before attacking the Dinanagar police station.

“It’ll be dangerous as railway track passes through jungles, remote areas and highly sensitive zones like Naxal belts. Moreover these tracks are without any security. The upcoming five state elections are on the radar of terrorists and extreme caution needs to be taken both by intelligence and security agencies, and the Railways to protect trains,” added Kamboj, who had stints in Assam, Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir during the days of militancy.

One may recall, during peak United Liberation Front of Asom (Ulfa) movement in Assam, dummy engines along with a coach used to run before the main passenger train to avoid any accident due to sabotage by the extremists.