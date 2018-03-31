Kamala Mills fire: Mumbai sessions court rejects Mojo's Bistro owner Yug Tulli's bail plea

Mumbai: A sessions court in Mumbai on Saturday rejected the bail application of Yug Tulli, a co-owner of Mojo's Bistro pub, in the Kamala Mills compound fire case.

A massive fire swept through two roof-top pubs, Mojo's Bistro and 1 Above, located in Kamala Mills Compound in central Mumbai, on 28 December, resulting in the death of 14 persons.

Judge AL Yawalkar rejected Tulli's application, special prosecutor Prakash Shetty said.

Tulli had surrendered before the police in January after the court rejected his anticipatory bail application.

The police registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against the owners of the two pubs, the owners of Kamala Mills compound and some civic officials.

It is alleged that flying embers from hookah, served illegally at Mojo's Bistro, started the blaze, and illegal alterations at both the pubs aggravated the tragedy. While a charge sheet has been filed, the trial is yet to start.