Kamala Mills fire: Mojo's Bistro co-owner Yug Tulli surrenders before Mumbai Police

Mojo's Bistro co-owner Yug Tulli on Tuesday surrendered before the Mumbai Police in connection with the Kamala Mills compound fire case.

A sessions court on Friday had rejected Tulli's anticipatory bail application. His lawyer had contended that the devastating fire at the Kamala Mills compound on 29 December, which claimed 14 lives, had started from the adjoining 1Above pub.

However, the prosecution had said that a report of the Mumbai Fire Brigade as well as eyewitnesses said the fire had started at Mojo's Bistro.

In its preliminary probe report, the fire brigade had said the blaze possibly started due to the flying charcoal embers of a hookah at Mojo's Bistro.

The husband of Parul Lakdawala, one of the fire victims, had filed an intervention application, opposing Tulli's anticipatory bail plea, saying that the latter was responsible for the death of his wife and others.

The police have already arrested Yug Pathak, a co-owner of Mojo's Bistro.

Pathak, the son of a retired IPS officer, and Tulli, a Nagpur-based businessman, were booked under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life and personal safety of others) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

The names of Pathak and Tulli were added to the FIR lodged on 29 December against the owners of 1Above: Kripesh Sanghvi, Jigar Sanghvi and Abhijeet Mankar. The three have been arrested and remanded to police custody.

