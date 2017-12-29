You are here:
Kamala Mills fire: BJP's Kirit Somaiya alleges collusion between BMC, building owners over violation of fire safety norms

IndiaPTI29 Dec, 2017 14:48:26 IST

New Delhi: Building complexes that have come up in mill compounds in Mumbai have become death threats, a BJP member said in the Lok Sabha on Friday, alleging collusion between municipal authorities and their owners for violation of fire regulations.

Kirit Somaiya's statement came a day after a massive fire broke out at a pub hosting a birthday party killing 14 people, mostly women, and injuring 21 shortly after midnight in the Kamala Mills Compound in Lower Parel area of Mumbai.

Kirit Somaiya. PTI

He claimed that the building ran the pub illegally and recalled that 12 labourers had died in fire incidents recently in the western metropolis.


After Somaiya targeted the Shiv Sena-run Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Sena MP Arvind Sawant said Somaiya had a habit of "encroaching" on other's areas but the incident had occured in his Lok Sabha constituency.

Sawant said there should be a judicial probe to find out the root cause of such an incident.


