Kamala Mills fire: 1Above owners sent to judicial custody; anticipatory bail of Yog Tuli rejected

A Bhoiwada sessions court on Tuesday sent managers of Kamala Mills pub '1Above', which had caught fire on 29 December, Kevin Bawa and Lisbon Lopez to judicial custody till 22 January and adjourned the anticipatory bail application of Yug Tuli, owner of Mojo's Bistro, till 11 January, media reports said.

On 6 January, Mumbai Police booked the owners of Mojo's Bistro for culpable homicide not amounting to murder in connection with the fire, a day after a probe revealed that the blaze started from the high-end pub. A day later, Mojo's Bistro owner Tuli was sent to police custody till 12 January by a Mumbai court.

Meanwhile, amid simmering anger over the blaze, former top cop Julio F Ribeiro on Tuesday filed a PIL in the Bombay High Court seeking an enquiry commission into the incident which claimed 14 lives, IANS reported.

Ribeiro, 88, is the former police commissioner of Mumbai who was later deputed as the Director General of Police in Punjab and Gujarat followed by a stint as India's Ambassador to Romania.

In his PIL, the retired IPS officer has sought the constitution of a judicial enquiry commission into the Kamala Mills Compound fire which broke out in The Mojo's Bistro and spread to 1Above and other adjoining rooftop establishments, trapping 14 to their death and injuring 55 others.

"I have also sought a compulsory fire audit of all pubs, restaurants, hotels and eateries all over the city to avoid recurrence of similar tragedies," Ribeiro told IANS after filing the PIL through his lawyer Sujay Kantawala.

