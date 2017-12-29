At least 15 people were killed, 21 others hurt when a major fire broke out in a restaurant in the Kamala Mills Compound early on Friday.
The fire broke out shortly after midnight on the third floor of the four-storeyed building on Senapati Bapat Marg, a commercial hub of the city, a civic official told PTI.
The injured were taken to the KEM, and Sion hospitals, the official from the BMC disaster management unit said.
Several fire tenders, water tankers, emergency ambulance and police personnel rushed to the spot for rescue operation, he said.
The building, in Central Mumbai, houses some commercial establishments including hotels.
According to the official, the cause of the fire remains to be ascertained.
Initial reports claimed that the fire started at a restaurant on top floor of the building.
NDTVreported that "those injured have been rushed to King Edward Memorial Hospital and some are believed to be in critical condition".
With inputs from agencies
Published Date: Dec 29, 2017 09:25 am | Updated Date: Dec 29, 2017 09:27 am
Highlights
Fire safety norms are being violated frequently in Mumbai
From Monday's blaze that claimed a dozen lives to the fire at the iconic RK Studio in September, this year has seen multiple incidents of major fires that led to significant loss of both life and property.
Hemant D Parab, deputy chief fire officer of the Mumbai Fire Brigade, had told Firstpost's Rishiraj Bhagwati that fire safety measures not being followed was the main reason behind the high number of fires in Mumbai this year.
Click here to read the full article.
Fire started at a restaurant called 1 Above
The Hindu also reported that the fire was initially declared to be a level II blaze, before it was upgraded to level III at around 12.42 pm.
The fire control room also said that the fire was reported to have broken out at a restaurant called 1 Above.
Majority of those killed are women
The Indian Express also reported that the victims were attending a birthday party at the rooftop of a restaurant, according to the police.
14 people confirmed dead
09:25 (IST)
Anguished by the fire in Mumbai: Narendra Modi
09:23 (IST)
Owners of '1 Above' restaurant absconding: India Today TV
09:16 (IST)
09:14 (IST)
09:05 (IST)
Search and rescue operations over
However, CNN-News18 reported that some firefighters were still present at the spot.
08:54 (IST)
Cooling operations begin
08:42 (IST)
All the deaths were due to suffocation, reveals autopsy
08:33 (IST)
Eight fire engines and two 'jumbo tankers' deployed to douse fire
08:30 (IST)
Some of the injured in critical condition: PTI
"The cooling operations are underway. Some of the injured people are in critical condition," a civic official told PTI.
08:28 (IST)
08:25 (IST)
08:24 (IST)
President Ram Nath Kovind expresses condolences
08:15 (IST)
Three people named in the FIR against the restaurant owners
According to Times Now, the police have added charges of culpable homicide to the FIR. No arrests have been made till now in the case.
08:13 (IST)
08:11 (IST)
Fire safety norms are being violated frequently in Mumbai
From Monday's blaze that claimed a dozen lives to the fire at the iconic RK Studio in September, this year has seen multiple incidents of major fires that led to significant loss of both life and property.
Hemant D Parab, deputy chief fire officer of the Mumbai Fire Brigade, had told Firstpost's Rishiraj Bhagwati that fire safety measures not being followed was the main reason behind the high number of fires in Mumbai this year.
Click here to read the full article.
08:03 (IST)
Fire was brought under control at around 6.30 am
More than 12 fire tenders were rushed to fight the blaze which was brought under control at around 6.30 am.
The injured have been admitted to the KEM Hospital and other hospitals for treatment. The entire pub and the surrounding complex was full of patrons including many women and tourists. — IANS
07:59 (IST)
Death toll now at 15: Reports
07:52 (IST)
07:51 (IST)
All 12 injured out of danger now
07:48 (IST)
Woman celebrating her birthday was among those who died
The 28-year-old woman celebrating her birthday was among those who died, her grandfather told Reuters.
Kamala Mills, a refurbished industrial compound, houses swanky restaurants and other commercial establishments.
The fire in the building started on the top floor and engulfed the structure in less than 30 minutes, local media reported.
Several media outlets also use the compound for their offices and at least three national news channels were affected by the fire, including Times Now and ET Now.
07:45 (IST)
Fire started at a restaurant called 1 Above
The Hindu also reported that the fire was initially declared to be a level II blaze, before it was upgraded to level III at around 12.42 pm.
The fire control room also said that the fire was reported to have broken out at a restaurant called 1 Above.
07:45 (IST)
Majority of those killed are women
The Indian Express also reported that the victims were attending a birthday party at the rooftop of a restaurant, according to the police.
07:36 (IST)
Over 150 people were inside restaurant when blaze began: Reports
Over 150 people were inside the restaurant when fire started, reported NDTV.
Mumbai Police has registered an FIR against restaurant owners.
07:33 (IST)
Tragedy really unfortunate and sad: Aaditya Thackeray
07:28 (IST)
14 people confirmed dead
07:23 (IST)
07:23 (IST)
07:23 (IST)
07:15 (IST)
Earlier visuals of the fire in Kamala Mills compound (Video courtesy: IN.com):
07:03 (IST)
Death toll at 15: NDTV