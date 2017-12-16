You are here:
Kamal Haasan, MK Stalin congratulate Rahul Gandhi for taking over as Congress president

IndiaPTIDec, 16 2017 14:42:19 IST

Chennai: DMK leader MK Stalin and veteran filmstar Kamal Haasan on Saturday greeted Rahul Gandhi for formally taking over as the Congress president.

Stalin, the DMK working president, and Haasan took to Twitter to congratulate Rahul Gandhi, who assumed charge as Congress president with the party's central poll authority handing him over the certificate of election to the top post.

File image of Kamal Haasan. PTI

"Am confident that he (Rahul Gandhi) will fulfill the aspirations and hopes of the people and restore the glory of secularism, socialism and federalism," Stalin, whose party is an ally of the Congress, wrote on the microblogging website.

Haasan, who has been dropping hints of taking the political plunge, urged the Gandhi scion to "define" his position.

"Congratulations Mr. Rahul.G. Your seat does not define you but you can define your position. I have admired your elders. I am sure you would work and deserve my admiration too," he tweeted.


"All the strength to your shoulders," the veteran actor added.


