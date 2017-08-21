Kalinga Utkal Express to resume services from tomorrow after Saturday's derailment that killed 24

Bhubaneswar: Kalinga Utkal Express train would resume services from Puri on Tuesday and from Haridwar on 25 August after remaining cancelled for a day due to derailment near Khatauli in Uttar Pradesh.

It has been decided to restore the services of 18477/18478 Puri-Haridwar-Puri Kalinga Utkal Express from Puri on Tuesday and from Haridwar on 25 August, a release from East Coast Railway (ECoR) said.

The train will run as per the composition, timings and stoppages scheduled for this train.

Due to derailment of Utkal Express at Muzaffarnagar on 19 August, it was decided to cancel the services of this train for one day each from Puri and Haridwar respectively, it said. However, rail traffic in Khatauli was restored on Monday, with the first train leaving the spot at 1:21 am, the Northern Railways said.

"The 54542 Ambala Meerut city passenger train passed Khatauli at 1:21 am today," the railways said in a press release.

In a move described as "unprecedented", the railways on Sunday sent on leave three top officials, including a secretary-level railway board member, suspended four officers and transfered a track engineer.

This happened after Utkal Express wasderailed near Khatauli in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Saturday evening, killing 22 people and injuring 156 others.

Railway minister Suresh Prabhu announced that Rs 3.5 lakh will be paid to the kin of the dead, Rs 50,000 to the grievously injured and Rs 25,000 to those with minor injuries. The railways also said that it has distributed a total of Rs 25 lakh as ex-gratia to the affected passengers and the kin of the dead in the Utkal Express accident.