Kailash Mansarovar Yatra ends with record number of pilgrims visiting shrine this year

Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand: The annual Kailash-Mansarovar yatra through the Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand came to an end on Friday with the last batch of 33-member arriving in Pithoragarh.

There were 34 members in the last batch. One pilgrim had taken ill at the Tibetan camp of Darchin and returned earlier, Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam (KMVN) Managing Director Dhiraj Garbiyal said. The batch will rest at the Gunji camp on Friday. From there it would be airlifted to the base camp at Dharchula on Saturday as the trek route from Gunji to Mangti is disrupted, he said.

The KMVN, headquartered in Nainital, is the nodal agency for the annual pilgrimage. The last batch is likely to reach New Delhi on 11 September, KMVN sources said.

2017's yatra has broken all past records in terms of the number of pilgrims.

A total of 919 pilgrims from more than 24 states undertook the pilgrimage through the pass in 2017 after Chinese authorities denied permission to visit Kailash-Mansarovar via the Nathu La Pass in Sikkim in the wake of the Doka La stand-off, the KMVN MD said.

Uttar Pradesh also showed a surprising increase in the number of pilgrims. A total of 112 pilgrims from the state visited these centres of faith after the UP government announced a grant of Rs 1 lakh to every yatri, he said.

According to Nigam sources, six returning batches and three ongoing ones had to be airlifted as heavy rains and cloudbursts had on 14 August damaged the trek route.

Helicopter services provided by state government to the pilgrims and villagers of the Vyas Valley were of great helpful in continuing the yatra in 2017, Garbiyal said.