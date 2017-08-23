Kaifiyat Express derailment: Railway Board chairman AK Mittal resigns, Suresh Prabhu hasn't accepted it yet

Chairman of the Railway Board AK Mittal tendered his resignation to Union railway minister Suresh Prabhu on Wednesday, after Uttar Pradesh witnessed the second train derailment in five days, according to IBN Research.

#BREAKING -- Railway Board Chairman tenders his resignation to Suresh Prabhu; Resignation not accepted yet pic.twitter.com/ZPztyNPzxM — News18 (@CNNnews18) August 23, 2017

The resignation has reportedly not been accepted by Prabhu yet. On Wednesday, 74 people were injured after the Delhi-bound Kaifiyat Express derailed near Auraiya district in Uttar Pradesh. Prabhu tweeted to say the injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals, and that he is personally monitoring the situation.

Kaifiyat Express train derails near Auraiya (UP). More details awaited pic.twitter.com/RtFrYbSuxZ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 22, 2017

Passengers who were travelling on the train are being taken to Delhi in a rescue train, according to The Indian Express. The report added that Uttar Pradesh principal secretary Arvind Kumar confirmed at 8 am that the rescue operation had concluded.

Senior officials from Etawah, Auraiya and Kannauj rushed to the spot and oversaw the rescue operation, Kumar told IANS. Kanpur Divisional Commissioner PK Mohanty said the injured passengers — four of whom suffered head injuries —were shifted to medical facilities in Etawah.

All passenger trains scheduled to run on Kanpur-Tundla section have been cancelled and seven trains have been diverted due to the derailment, ANI reported. Uttar Pradesh Police also tweeted the emergency phone numbers of senior officers in the district.

The incident comes four days after 24 people died when the Utkal Express derailed near Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh.

After the derailment of Utkal Express, the railway minister suspended a few officials and sent a senior member of the Railway Board on leave.

With inputs from agencies