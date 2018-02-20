LIVE updates: While discussing on various issues of importance, Canadian business leaders believed that reforms like GST have helped in making India a good prospect for Canadian businesses. The Indo-Canadian Business Chamber-hosted business forum has begun. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to attend an armchair discussion session at 3 am.
Meanwhile, Trudeau began his day with meeting Tata Sons CEO N Chandrasekharan at Mumbai's Taj Mahal hotel. He is set to spend most of his day at the the iconic Colaba hotel.
Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, who arrived in Mumbai on Monday, will on Tuesday meet industry leaders. According to the itinerary posted on Trudeau's official website, the Canadian prime minister will be meeting N Chandrasekharan of Tata Sons at 9 am before holding discussions with Infosys CEO Salil Parekh and Mahindra chairman Anand Mahindra. Trudeau is also expected to meet Jubilant Bhartia Group's Hari Bhartia, Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla and Shapoorji Pallonji Group board member, Cyrus Mistry.
Later in the day, Trudeau is also expected to address a roundtable of women business leaders and attend the India-Canada Business Forum at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel. At 4 pm, he is expected to meet Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis before ending the day by meeting Bollywood celebrities at a private event.
Trudeau and Amarinder to meet on Wednesday
Trudeau is all set to meet Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh during the former's visit to Amritsar on Wednesday. Trudeau will offer prayers at the Golden Temple complex, where the holiest of Sikh shrines 'Harmandir Sahib' is located. The visit is of political and social significance in Canada as that country has a substantial Indian diaspora, majority of them being from Punjab.
Amarinder on Monday said that he was looking forward to the "one-on-one" meeting with the Canadian prime minister. "Look forward to take Punjab's close business as well as people-to-people relations with Canada to the next level, with a one-to-one meeting with visiting Canadian prime minister in Amritsar on Wednesday," Amarinder said.
The chief minister, who has already issued instructions to the state administration to roll out the red carpet for the visiting dignitary's visit, said on Monday that he looked forward to the meeting.
There was uncertainty over Amarinder's meeting with Trudeau as the Punjab chief minister had last year courted controversy when he had refused to meet Canadian defence minister Harjit Singh Sajjan, the first Sikh defence minister of a western country, during a visit to Punjab in April last year. Amarinder had gone public to label Sajjan and other ministers of Indian origin in the Trudeau government as "Khalistani sympathisers".
In a change of tone now, Amarinder expressed the hope that his meeting with Trudeau would help strengthen the bilateral relations in context of the diaspora.
While trade and business will be the key focus area of the meeting, the two leaders are also expected to discuss steps to intensify the close relations between the people of the two countries, according to a spokesperson of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).
Punjab has deep roots with Canada, where a large Punjabi community is settled, and has always striven to strengthen the connect, Amarinder Singh said and expressed appreciation for Trudeau's efforts in this direction.
Citing Trudeau's apology two years ago in the Canadian parliament for the 1914 Komagata Maru incident, in which hundreds of Sikh, Muslim and Hindu passengers in a ship were denied entry to Canada and forced to return to India, where they met a violent fate, he said it was a gesture that underlined the depth of the relations between the two countries, which Wednesday's meeting would help in consolidating further.
Protocol was extended to trudeau, says MEA
Prime Minister Narendra Modi not receiving Trudeau at the airport, a courtesy he extended to some world leaders in the past, has triggered speculation in Canada that it was a snub to him for the rising Sikh radicalism in that country. However, government sources strongly rejected the speculation, insisting normal diplomatic protocol has been extended to Trudeau.
They also expressed surprise over the Canadian side preferring to schedule Trudeau's official engagements in Delhi at the fag end of the tour as against the normal practice of having bilateral meetings during the first part of such visits. The sources said it is quite unusual for a visiting dignitary to slot important talks towards the end of a visit, besides setting aside little time for official engagements. Trudeau will hold bilateral talks with Modi on Friday, a day before he wraps up his tour.
Highlights
India and Canada can work on IT sector, says Amarjeet Sohi
"IT companies are of particular interest. We want to see how we can help with Smart City challenges of major urban centres. Problems of transportation, social laws, etc. If we partner wet can find innovative solutions to these issues. The way the challenges work is we call municipality's to identify problems and then tech isbused to solve these problems.. We then fund viable projects. This is something that is inspired by Indian Smart City challenges," says Sohi.
Amarjeet Sohi a Khalistan sympathiser?
According to media reports, Sohi was arrested under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act for about 21 months in the late 80s for his alleged links with the Khalistan movement. However, he was released without being charged as no evidence was found against him.
Trudeau-Modi share similar values on economic growth: Sohi
"Economic growth is on the top agenda of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Growth that helps everyone as businesses and individuals. The same values are also shared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," says Sohi.
Immense opportunities in Canada, says Sohi
"Every time I come to India it gives me an opportunity to reflect about the time when I was a young man and went to Canada and built my life there. The opportunities Canada has to offer is immense. 1.4 million Indian-Canadians have a strong bond of culture and values," says Amarjeet Sohi, cabinet minister of Canada.
Amarjeet Sohi of Trudeau cabinet speaks at the event
I am a feminist, says Justin Trudeau while interacting IIM students
Taking a variety of questions both from TV journalist Shereen Bhan as well as students, Trudeau defined himself as a feminist and emphasised the need to empower women to create a more successful society.
"I am a feminist. It is a word with certain connotation, loaded with meaning, but at the very root of it, it is very simple. If you think man and woman ought to be equal, and ought to have same opportunities, and if you recognise that there is still a lot of work to do to get there, you are also a feminist," he said. "Understanding that empowering women is not just the right or nice thing to do, but it's a smart thing to do, is extremely important. We are underperforming as a society, because we are not giving women the opportunity to contribute. We are not allowing them the opportunity to fulfil their full potential," he said.
RECAP: Justin Trudeau and his family visited Akshardham Temple in Gandhinagar
Banking sector more regulated than other industries, feels SBI executive
"Banking is getting thoroughly regulated than any other industries. Govt policies between the two countries effects business, but the host country regulator is important. The cost of compliance is driving financial institutes out of business. If we drive these businesses out of business, they're not going to stop doing business but will operate in shadows which is not good," says Siddharth Sengupta of SBI.
'Need to find India's policy perspective on food security'
"I won't day what is the final price of pulses in India. But what I do know is that trade will help food security in India. What we need to find is the Indian policy perspective on Indian farmers and consumers and find the point of connection for global trade," Gordon Bacon, CEO, Pulse Canada.
Will SBI go from 6 branches to 60?
"We won't go that big anytime soon as banks does not need physical braches. We need to make a transition from 'brick and mortar' to 'Click and mortar'. We want to have a branch in Calgary region. The diaspora evolves over time and we've to be relevant to this. What are he kind of values we can bring to the consumer is what's important," says Siddharth Sengupta of SBI.
India has biggest impact on global pulse market, says Gordon Bacon of Pulse Canada
"The global pulse market is influenced not only by the commercial forces of supply and demand (trade) but also by government directions (policy) that can complement but also override commercial market direction. Perhaps no government is having a bigger impact on the pulse industry than the Government of India," he wrote in an editorial recently.
Prospects of doing business in india is favourable, says Rita-Rose Gagne of Ivanhoe Cambridge
"Prospect of doing business in India had been particularly favorable as the legal process is similar to Canadian common law. English language proficiency is a helping factor. Strong local partners are also important. GST and other reforms have given a more transparent and stable environment which helps us. We invest based on trends, are active in residential projects and so on. Lessons learnt in the last ten years is that you've to be patient. India presents a high growth potential along the Aasian markets," says Rita-Rose Gagne of Ivanhoe Cambridge.
First panel discussion on Indo-Canadian trade ties begins
Rontu Basu, Siddhartha Sengupta, Kashmira Mevavala, Rita Rose-Gagne, Gordon Bacon (Right to Left)
Differences have to be source of strength in society: Trudeau
Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday that heterogeneous society is the new reality of the 21st century and the biggest challenge is to understand how differences can become a source of strength, "something that India and Canada have done fairly well".
Calling himself a "feminist", Trudeau also said "we as a society are underperforming" as women are not being given an opportunity to contribute to their full potential. He was addressing students at the prestigious Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A).
Canadian-Indian Business Council CEO Kasi Rao inaugurates event
Candian-Indian Business Council CEO Kasi Rao hails bilateral relations
"SME has been the backbone of our 40 year collaboration. There are lot of untapped areas which need to be focussed on. 130 Indian companies were brought to Canada to increase bilateral trade. Today's forum is focused on building strong relationships between Indian and Canadian companies. Canada-India foundation also completed 10 years. It was formed to clarify public policy issues between the two countries. They've also pioneered the work of connecting the diaspora," said Kasi Rao, CEO of Canadian-Indian Business Council.
Canada-India Mumbai Business Forum begins
The Indo-Canadian Business Chambers will be hosting the business forum where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is also expected to participate in an armchair discussion along with veteran banker Chanda Kocchar at 3 pm.
Justin Trudeau also met with Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani on Monday
Justin Trudeau reached Mumbai on Monday evening
Trudeau to meet industry leaders today in Mumbai
Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, who arrived in Mumbai on Monday, will on Tuesday meet industry leaders. According to the itinerary posted on Trudeau's official website, the Canadian prime minister will be meeting N Chandrasekharan of Tata Sons at 9 am before holding discussions with Infosys CEO Salil Parekh and Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra.
Updates for 20 February 2018 begin
Justin Trudeau to meet Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh on 21 February in Amritsar
A few highlights from the interaction
Media is frustrating at times but it's essential to empower and support it: Trudeau
I had advantage but I didn't go near discrimination, sexism that women go through daily: Trudeau
Cynicism is worrisome, says Trudeau
Trudeau says that cynicism is spreading across the world and the way people easily draw lines along communities is deeply worrisome. Hope is important and can usher growth, cynicism telling voting is uncool doesn't, the Canadian PM says.
Canada always has had a robust immigration system, says Trudeau
Talking about the robust immigration system in Canada, Trudeau says, "More countries need to do more to welcome immigrants not because that is the right thing to do, because refugees who flee the persecution in their country for a better life in another, are extremely grateful to the country that welcomes them. They work very hard and contribute tremendously to the growth of the country that welcomed them. That is the Canadian story."
Trudeau says Canadians are always excited at the prospect of trade
Idea of ideal citizen does not rest on surface attributes, says Trudeau
The idea of ideal citizen does not just rest on surface attributes like ethnicity or racism, it is more dependent on shared values that a society subscribes to, says Trudeau. He adds that young people tend to get that kind of openness and they understand how defined you are in your choices.
Trudeau talks of sexism that women face on daily basis
No statement on how a man looks is not even an eyelash-worthy of the kind of sexism that women have to face everyday in various ways, says Trudeau in response to how people commented on his nice hair when he was campaigning.
Canadian PM says he is a feminist and gender balance is a smart choice
If you think that men and women should get equal opportunities, you are a feminist, it is that simple, says Trudeau. He goes onto explain that gender balance in terms of opportunities isn't the right thing to do but the smart thing to do in terms of growth.
Citizens know when someone is trying to live up to some lofty familial expectation: Trudeau
Trudeau says Donald Trump and he are similar in more ways than one
While saying that US president Donald Trump shares similarities with him, Justin Trudeau says their policies are doing well for their economy. Both have an optimistic approach towards the future of investment, he added.
Climate change is essential and Canada has to take the lead: Trudeau
"Canada has enough fossil fuel resources to not be bothered about climate change but that's not the right path. It is important to take oil resources to market at a reasonable price. It's important to find a middle ground and move ahead in a responsible way,"Trudeau tells IIM Ahmedabad students.
My choice to enter politics wasn't just dynastic, says Trudeau
The potential path I was taking going into politics was entirely my own, not necessarily my father's. The decision was because I had to say certain things to the masses, not just because it was dynastic politics. Politics is unpleasant in certain ways and incredibly rewarding in other ways. Familial expectations isn't a way to be successful in politics.
Justin Trudeau begins his interview at IIM Ahmedabad
Justin Trudeau to interact with IIM Ahmedabad students shortly
Trudeau to visit Mumbai, Amritsar and New Delhi after winding up Ahmedabad leg
Justin Trudeau will participate in several business roundtables to further promote bilateral trade and investment
Justin Trudeau signs the register at Ahmedabad's Sabarmati Ashram
The Canadian prime minister wrote: "A beautiful place of peace, humility and truth, that is as needed today as it ever was."
His other family members — wife Sophie and children — also signed the register book, reported The Economic Times.
Trudeau calls Akshardham temple an extraordinary place of peace
Justin Trudeau snubbed by Narendra Modi? Too soon to say, because Indian PM has thus far stuck to protocol
Yogi Adityanath's refusal to meet Trudeau ahead of the Canadian prime minister's Taj Mahal visit and the uncertainty surrounding whether or not there will be a meeting with Captain Amarinder Singh notwithstanding, it's too early to call what Modi did (or didn't do) a snub. We'll need to wait at least until the duo finally meets in New Delhi.
Justin Trudeau to speak before students at IIM-A
Trudeau will speak at IIM-Ahmedabad later in the day, reported Financial Express. He will speak on "Education and Investment Opportunities” before an audience of students at IIM-A.
Schedule for Justin Trudeau's visit to Gujarat on Monday
0830 hrs: Emplane for Ahmedabad
1005 hrs: Arrival in Ahmedabad. Will attend a programme in the city
1710 hrs: Emplane for Mumbai
1830 hrs: Arrive Mumbai
Justin Trudeau's India visit could bolster ties, but Canadian PM's courting of Khalistani elements is causing bitterness
What has caused concern, even annoyance in New Delhi is the Canadian prime minister and his party’s hobnobbing with some who are seen as Khalistani elements. For instance, New Delhi’s hackles were raised in April last year after the Ontario legislature passed a private member’s bill — it was moved by Harinder Malhi and she belongs to Trudeau’s party — that described the 1984 anti-Sikh riots as a "genocide".
Narendra Modi will not meet Trudeau today
NDTV reported that Narendra Modi is not in Gujarat today and will not meet the Canadian PM today.
More visuals of the Trudeau family at the Sabarmati Ashram
Justin Trudeau and his family at the Sabarmati Ashram
Justin Trudeau arrives in Gujarat
RECAP: Justin Trudeau and his family visited Akshardham Temple in Gandhinagar
Justin Trudeau also met with Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani on Monday
Justin Trudeau reached Mumbai on Monday evening
Updates for 20 February 2018 begin
Justin Trudeau to meet Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh on 21 February in Amritsar
A few highlights from the interaction
Visuals of Justin Trudeau at Akshardham temple
Justin Trudeau along with his family at Akshardham Temple in Gandhinagar
More visuals of the Trudeau family at the Sabarmati Ashram