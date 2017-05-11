Justice CS Karnan may be in Nepal or Bangladesh, his lawyer seeks hearing from CJI

You are here:
IndiaFP StaffMay, 11 2017 17:07:41 IST

The whereabouts of maverick Calcutta High Court judge Justice CS Karnan remain a mystery. Last he was traced to Chennai but as per the latest reports, Justice Karnan might as well be in Nepal or Bangladesh.

File image of Justice CS Karnan. PTI

According to the Hindustan Times report, Karnan might have escaped to Bangladesh or Nepal and is preparing for an appeal to the President of India. Meanwhile, a Kolkata police team reached Chennai on Wednesday to arrest the Calcutta High Court judge. The Kolkata Police personnel have spoken to their Tamil Nadu counterparts on executing the arrest order, the local police said. The Supreme Court has sentenced him to six months in jail for contempt of court.

Though Karnan took a flight to Chennai on Monday night, but some unconfirmed reports suggested that he had gone to Andhra Pradesh to visit the Srikalahasthi temple. But the officials of the temple could not confirm the news. Police have launched a manhunt across Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh to trace him.

Latest reports suggest that Justice Karnan has sought relief from the Supreme Court and that his lawyer has sought a hearing from Chief Justice of India.

With inputs from IANS


Published Date: May 11, 2017 05:07 pm | Updated Date: May 11, 2017 05:07 pm

