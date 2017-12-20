You are here:
Justice CS Karnan finishes prison sentence for contempt of Supreme Court, to be released on Wednesday

IndiaIANSDec, 20 2017 07:51:25 IST

Kolkata: Former Calcutta High Court judge Justice CS Karnan would be released from prison on Wednesday after serving six months of imprisonment for contempt of Supreme Court, his counsel Mathew J Nedumpara said.

File image of CS Karnan. Bar and Bench

"It is a matter of great pleasure, nay, relief, that Justice Karnan will be released from Presidency Jail, Kolkata, on Wednesday, on the completion of six months of imprisonment," Nedumpara said in a media release.

The 62-year-old judge was on 9 May handed out the prison term by the Supreme Court.

After remaining untraceable for over a month, he was arrested on 20 June by West Bengal CID officials from Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore on Tuesday, and brought to Kolkata the next evening. He has been lodged in Presidency jail since then.


