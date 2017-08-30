Jodhpur: Doctors' spat during emergency surgery allegedly results in death of newborn

An argument between two doctors during a pregnant woman's surgery at a hospital in Rajasthan allegedly resulted in the death of her newborn child, CNN-News18 reported on Wednesday.

The incident took place at Jodhpur's Umaid Hospital, the biggest healthcare facility in the city. The doctors can be seen exchanging expletives during their verbal spat, while inside the operation theatre, in a video recorded by a staff member on a mobile device.

While there is no concrete medical evidence at the moment to suggest that the heated exchange resulted in the death of the newborn, experts quoted by various news channels argue that a delay during the operation, an emergency caesarean surgery, was responsible for the death.

Verbal spat between two doctors in OT during surgery of a pregnant woman in Jodhpur's Umaid Hospital kills newborn pic.twitter.com/uPsrX7iA25 — News18 (@CNNnews18) August 30, 2017

According to NDTV, when one of the doctors, the obstetrician, finally delivered the baby, it didn't survive. The argument erupted between doctors Ashok Nainwal and ML Tak over the feeble heartbeat of the foetus.

The report says that the argument appeared to have started when Nainwal, the obstetrician, questioned whether the patient had eaten before the operation. The anaesthetist, Tak, reportedly tried to have a junior doctor carry out tests, which Nainwal didn't agree with.

The incident highlights flouting of various procedures and rules, starting with the presence of a mobile recording device inside the operation theatre. Whether it amounts to a case of negligence on part of the doctors remains to be seen. A committee has been set up to investigate the incident.

Speaking to CNN-News18, Nainwal said that patient in question was not under his care and that he was in the OT to treat his own patient. He said that anaesthetist was not following the proper procedures and that could've posed a threat to the mother's life, which is the reason behind the argument.

The two doctors have since been suspended.