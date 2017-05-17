Watch: JNU student who rapped against seat cut talks about Najeeb Ahmad, V-C and being trolled

Jawaharlal Nehru University student Rahul Rajkhowa whose rap against the university's new admission policy received a fair bit of attention online, spoke to Firstpost about JNU and the Vice-Chancellor. The university's seat cut has left many students who wanted to pursue further studies stranded. Rajkhowa says the seats have been slashed by 80 percent, affecting his batch the most— second-year postgraduate students. The university has been the hotbed of controversy and protests since the Afzal Guru row in February 2016, fomenting an anti-JNU sentiment among many.