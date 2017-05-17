You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News
  3. Watch: JNU student who rapped against seat cut talks about Najeeb Ahmad, V-C and being trolled

Watch: JNU student who rapped against seat cut talks about Najeeb Ahmad, V-C and being trolled

IndiaFP StaffMay, 17 2017 19:48:47 IST

Jawaharlal Nehru University student Rahul Rajkhowa whose rap against the university's new admission policy received a fair bit of attention online, spoke to Firstpost about JNU and the Vice-Chancellor. The university's seat cut has left many students who wanted to pursue further studies stranded. Rajkhowa says the seats have been slashed by 80 percent, affecting his batch the most— second-year postgraduate students. The university has been the hotbed of controversy and protests since the Afzal Guru row in February 2016, fomenting an anti-JNU sentiment among many.


Published Date: May 17, 2017 07:48 pm | Updated Date: May 17, 2017 07:48 pm

Also See







T20 LEAGUE SCHEDULE
MatchDateDetails
1May 19MI Vs TBC
2May 21RPS Vs TBC
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores