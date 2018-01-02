JNU security staff finds decomposed body hanging in campus forest; forensic experts rushed to scene

New Delhi: The decomposed body of a male was found hanging from a tree in the forested area in the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus in New Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

The university's security staff informed the police around 3 pm about the body after one of the security guards detected foul smell coming from the forest area in south Delhi, police said.

"The crime and Forensic Science Laboratory teams rushed to the spot and are investigating the matter. The body is being identified to ascertain whether it is of any student or an outsider," an officer said.

"Prima facie, the body appears to be a couple of days old. Details will be confirmed only after autopsy. The team is also taking help of university officials," he added.